McDonald's Chicken Biscuits Are So Much Better With 2 Free Additions
Your go-to breakfast order at McDonald's might be a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit paired with one of those delicious hash browns, but have you had the fast-food giant's chicken biscuit? If not, it might be worth a try for a morning when you can't stomach eggs or the usual breakfast sandwich offerings. It's delicious even if it's just a chicken filet and a flaky biscuit, but there's an easy (and free) way to upgrade it to satisfy your craving. Simply ask for packets of butter and honey along with your McChicken Biscuit; it'll take just a small amount of work to transform that breakfast sandwich.
Honey butter has had quite the moment in recent years for its rich and slightly sweet flavor. That taste is exactly why it works so well with a chicken biscuit at McDonald's. And it'll surely beat just squirting ketchup or spreading jelly onto the chicken biscuit. You can even add some of the chain's Hot Picante Salsa, another free condiment, for some heat.
How to add honey butter to McDonald's chicken biscuit and how to make it at home
It doesn't take much direction to add honey and butter to your chicken biscuit after your morning McDonald's haul. You probably only need one packet of butter and not quite a full packet of honey to make it happen. If you're in the car, use a plastic knife to spread the butter onto the bottom of the top piece of the biscuit, then evenly squirt some of the honey. If you can manage to wait to get home or to the office to eat, mix the honey and butter, perhaps with a sprinkle of salt or that aforementioned hot sauce, to create honey butter and spread it onto the biscuit.
If you're not into McDonald's or don't live close to one, we've got some ideas to make your own chicken biscuit with honey butter at home. Start with our fluffy southern biscuits recipe, or make it easy and use store-bought biscuits to save a little time. To add the chicken, cook our classic chicken tenders (or use frozen ones) to add between the biscuits. Finish it off with our spiced honey butter, and you might not have to visit the Golden Arches for your next morning craving.