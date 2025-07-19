McDonald's Chicken Biscuits Are So Much Better With 2 Free Additions

Your go-to breakfast order at McDonald's might be a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit paired with one of those delicious hash browns, but have you had the fast-food giant's chicken biscuit? If not, it might be worth a try for a morning when you can't stomach eggs or the usual breakfast sandwich offerings. It's delicious even if it's just a chicken filet and a flaky biscuit, but there's an easy (and free) way to upgrade it to satisfy your craving. Simply ask for packets of butter and honey along with your McChicken Biscuit; it'll take just a small amount of work to transform that breakfast sandwich.

Honey butter has had quite the moment in recent years for its rich and slightly sweet flavor. That taste is exactly why it works so well with a chicken biscuit at McDonald's. And it'll surely beat just squirting ketchup or spreading jelly onto the chicken biscuit. You can even add some of the chain's Hot Picante Salsa, another free condiment, for some heat.