The Mess-Free Way To Cut Corn Kernels Off The Cob Without Extra Tools

Canned corn is convenient for making fritters, but it doesn't hold a candle to the crisp sweetness of fresh corn on the cob. The only problem? Removing those pesky little kernels without making a giant mess. The classic way to remove the kernels from a corn on the cob is to stand it upright on its flat end and use a knife to make downward strokes starting from the top to the bottom. While this technique works, it can be tricky to hold the cob steady and you'll often end up with a messy countertop full of scattered bits of flyaway corn.

Weird and wonderful hacks for cutting corn, such as slotting the cob into the center of a Bundt tin to provide stability and catch the chopped kernels, are useful but require more tools. One of the best ways to cut corn is to position it on top of a small inverted bowl placed inside a larger bowl to contain any stragglers. But this method also demands extra items that also need to be cleaned afterward. A neater and easier option is to lay the corn down lengthways instead of upright. This small tweak means the entire cob (and not just the flat end) is positioned on a flat surface, which provides more stability and makes it easier to cut the kernels off seamlessly with nothing but a sharp knife.