The Mess-Free Way To Cut Corn Kernels Off The Cob Without Extra Tools
Canned corn is convenient for making fritters, but it doesn't hold a candle to the crisp sweetness of fresh corn on the cob. The only problem? Removing those pesky little kernels without making a giant mess. The classic way to remove the kernels from a corn on the cob is to stand it upright on its flat end and use a knife to make downward strokes starting from the top to the bottom. While this technique works, it can be tricky to hold the cob steady and you'll often end up with a messy countertop full of scattered bits of flyaway corn.
Weird and wonderful hacks for cutting corn, such as slotting the cob into the center of a Bundt tin to provide stability and catch the chopped kernels, are useful but require more tools. One of the best ways to cut corn is to position it on top of a small inverted bowl placed inside a larger bowl to contain any stragglers. But this method also demands extra items that also need to be cleaned afterward. A neater and easier option is to lay the corn down lengthways instead of upright. This small tweak means the entire cob (and not just the flat end) is positioned on a flat surface, which provides more stability and makes it easier to cut the kernels off seamlessly with nothing but a sharp knife.
Why a horizontal corn on the cob is easier to cut
Laying the cob down flat gets the kernels much closer to the cutting board. This means they will fall straight down in a clump instead of dispersing all over, resulting in a mess-free operation that's safer and faster. Simply make your first cut, rotate the cob, and slice downward again. Repeat this process until you've removed the kernels from the entire circumference of the cob. Then you can collect them to use in all your favorite corn recipes, such as elote-style corn dip, esquites, or creamy corn pudding. While these recipes can be prepared with canned corn, the fresh stuff has a better flavor and heartier texture, which lends these dishes a complex personality and brighter vibe.
If you're looking for a way to remove corn from the kernels without cutting through them, try snapping the cob in half first. You should be able to use your thumb to dislodge the kernels from the snapped end without the need for a knife. Stubborn kernels that won't come away can be loosened by placing a knife in between the rows and giving it a jiggle.