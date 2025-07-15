Add This One Ingredient To Make Canned Biscuits Feel More Like A Main Course
With the rising popularity of "Girl Dinner," "heavy apps," and "Poor Man's" style meals, making the most with limited ingredients is now more vital than ever. If you're a fan of quick and easy comfort food, there are plenty of clever ways to use canned biscuits to prepare fulfilling dishes beyond typical biscuits and gravy. The simple addition of your favorite proteins can bulk up canned biscuits into a more substantial main course. Whether you use beef, chicken, turkey, bacon, or sausage, there are nearly limitless possibilities to combining meat with any brand of canned biscuits.
Using a canned version is an excellent shortcut to achieve the taste and texture of fluffy fresh baked biscuits. Adding meat to the dough will create the building blocks for main courses including casseroles, dumplings, pot pies, and much more. Starting with raw biscuit dough and your preferred meat can turn the classic sides into a main course. Depending on your choice of meat and method of preparation, this can work for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Think about your favorite meals and how you can take inspiration to build your meat and biscuits into a crave-worthy entree. This will also allow you to pair it with complementary sides for a balanced meal.
Matching up meat and canned biscuits
For breakfast, you can easily cook up a batch of bacon (such as Tender Belly Uncured Thick Cut Bacon) to your preferred level of doneness and wrap it with a circle of rolled out canned biscuit dough before putting it in the oven. You can also make a hearty breakfast casserole by mixing together pieces of canned biscuits, chopped cooked bacon and cheese in an oven-safe dish with beaten eggs and baking it. On the sweeter side, try mixing up a similar dish using a chicken sausage like Applegate Natural Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Patties and adding a drizzle of maple syrup on top.
In addition to using breakfast bacon or sausage, try adding ground beef, ground turkey, or even plant-based crumbles like Beyond Meat Beef Crumbles to your biscuits for a well-rounded offering. Be sure to cook your ground meat first and season it to your liking. Freshly baked canned biscuits make a great swap for slider buns if you want to make mini chicken, beef, turkey, or even fish patties.
If you've got any leftover meat like rotisserie chicken or pot roast, adding this to canned biscuits can also help to stretch your food even further. For example, make a satisfying version of turkey a la king with your leftover turkey dinner and use baked biscuits in lieu of a traditional puff pastry. Shredded and melty cheese can also go a long way to complement any meat and biscuit duo you dream up.