Add This One Ingredient To Make Canned Biscuits Feel More Like A Main Course

With the rising popularity of "Girl Dinner," "heavy apps," and "Poor Man's" style meals, making the most with limited ingredients is now more vital than ever. If you're a fan of quick and easy comfort food, there are plenty of clever ways to use canned biscuits to prepare fulfilling dishes beyond typical biscuits and gravy. The simple addition of your favorite proteins can bulk up canned biscuits into a more substantial main course. Whether you use beef, chicken, turkey, bacon, or sausage, there are nearly limitless possibilities to combining meat with any brand of canned biscuits.

Using a canned version is an excellent shortcut to achieve the taste and texture of fluffy fresh baked biscuits. Adding meat to the dough will create the building blocks for main courses including casseroles, dumplings, pot pies, and much more. Starting with raw biscuit dough and your preferred meat can turn the classic sides into a main course. Depending on your choice of meat and method of preparation, this can work for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Think about your favorite meals and how you can take inspiration to build your meat and biscuits into a crave-worthy entree. This will also allow you to pair it with complementary sides for a balanced meal.