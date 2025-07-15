A fridge full of snacks you're excited to eat is one of life's greatest pleasures, and a perfect stack of cheese, crackers, and salami is the ultimate quick bite. Finding a salami that is worthy of your fridge space can be tricky with the huge variety in brands and quality found at the supermarket. If you're plotting out a charcuterie board or just want a savory snack to have on hand, we highly recommend that you try anything from the Brooklyn Cured brand.

Brooklyn Cured is a small-batch, award-winning sausage and charcuterie company that makes all kinds of classic salami alongside some more unique offerings. From an array of pork-free charcuterie to a duck fennel sausage to classic New York Style all-beef hot dogs, Brooklyn Cured has all of your charcuterie and sausage needs covered.When we ranked nine salami brands, we chose Brooklyn Cured as our number one pick, with a special shoutout to the Sweet Soppressata, in particular. We appreciate the interesting flavor experience that comes from the slight sweetness in the Soppressata. The texture is also divine, with a melt-in-your-mouth quality akin to butter. Because of the simple seasonings, this salami suits everything from casual solo snacking to a stunning salami and fig flatbread.