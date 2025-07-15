This Is The Absolute Best Salami Brand To Stash In Your Fridge Right Now
A fridge full of snacks you're excited to eat is one of life's greatest pleasures, and a perfect stack of cheese, crackers, and salami is the ultimate quick bite. Finding a salami that is worthy of your fridge space can be tricky with the huge variety in brands and quality found at the supermarket. If you're plotting out a charcuterie board or just want a savory snack to have on hand, we highly recommend that you try anything from the Brooklyn Cured brand.
Brooklyn Cured is a small-batch, award-winning sausage and charcuterie company that makes all kinds of classic salami alongside some more unique offerings. From an array of pork-free charcuterie to a duck fennel sausage to classic New York Style all-beef hot dogs, Brooklyn Cured has all of your charcuterie and sausage needs covered.When we ranked nine salami brands, we chose Brooklyn Cured as our number one pick, with a special shoutout to the Sweet Soppressata, in particular. We appreciate the interesting flavor experience that comes from the slight sweetness in the Soppressata. The texture is also divine, with a melt-in-your-mouth quality akin to butter. Because of the simple seasonings, this salami suits everything from casual solo snacking to a stunning salami and fig flatbread.
Everything Brooklyn Cured makes is worth a try — if you can get your hands on it
Founded in Brooklyn, New York in 2010, Brooklyn Cured has been drawing inspiration from its home neighborhood to combine diverse and unique flavors with the classic traditions of charcuterie. From humble beginnings at farmers markets, Brooklyn Cured is now carried in delis, specialty markets, and grocery stores across the country. It's not a brand you're guaranteed to find at every major supermarket, but it makes up for its scarcity with superior quality. Brooklyn Cured makes both sliced and unsliced salami. They even make convenient snack packs featuring perfect meat and cheese pairings as well as an entire line of cocktail-inspired salami.
As with most things that are great, Brooklyn Cured has plenty of fans. One user on TikTok said Brooklyn Cured makes her "favorite charcuterie meat ever," and went on to say that the all-beef Spicy Bresaola, "...is literally insane and is life changing." It's rare to find a charcuterie company that can cater to a pork-free diet, and that's just one of many wonderful things about Brooklyn Cured. The company is committed to sourcing ingredients sustainably and all products are antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and pasture-raised.