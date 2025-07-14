Oprah's Favorite Cocktail Is One Of The Easiest To Make At Home

Considering how much of a foodie Oprah Winfrey is, it's unsurprising that she's got a go-to drink that she likes to settle down with in the after-show hours. For such a big star, though, Oprah's taste turns out to be pretty modest. It's not something fancy with impossible-to-find ingredients like a Commonwealth, or requires you to go through a bartending class to master. Oprah's favorite is a Moscow Mule, a drink so simple, you can probably make one from what you've got in your kitchen right now.

Seriously, all you need to make a classic Moscow Mule is some ginger beer, vodka, and a fresh lime. Pour an ounce of vodka on top of some fresh ice in a cup, then add a twist of lime (you can also add a bit of simple syrup here if you like it sweet). All that's left to do is top up the drink with ginger beer, and you're good to go!

There's a minor twist in the Moscow Mule recipe that Oprah prefers, though. In addition to all the usual ingredients, Oprah garnishes it with a sprig of fresh mint. Already a refreshing drink, the cool, herbal flavor of mint can make your Moscow Mule doubly so!