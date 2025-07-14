Oprah's Favorite Cocktail Is One Of The Easiest To Make At Home
Considering how much of a foodie Oprah Winfrey is, it's unsurprising that she's got a go-to drink that she likes to settle down with in the after-show hours. For such a big star, though, Oprah's taste turns out to be pretty modest. It's not something fancy with impossible-to-find ingredients like a Commonwealth, or requires you to go through a bartending class to master. Oprah's favorite is a Moscow Mule, a drink so simple, you can probably make one from what you've got in your kitchen right now.
Seriously, all you need to make a classic Moscow Mule is some ginger beer, vodka, and a fresh lime. Pour an ounce of vodka on top of some fresh ice in a cup, then add a twist of lime (you can also add a bit of simple syrup here if you like it sweet). All that's left to do is top up the drink with ginger beer, and you're good to go!
There's a minor twist in the Moscow Mule recipe that Oprah prefers, though. In addition to all the usual ingredients, Oprah garnishes it with a sprig of fresh mint. Already a refreshing drink, the cool, herbal flavor of mint can make your Moscow Mule doubly so!
Why you should use a copper cup for your Moscow Mule
Curiously, if you read Oprah's directions, one of the first things that she tells you to do is serve everything in a copper cup. You wouldn't be the first to think it's a rather strange choice for a serving vessel.
The reason actually has nothing to do with Oprah at all and more about the history of the Moscow Mule itself. Story goes that the inventor of the cocktail, John Martin, toured the country to market Smirnoff vodka and, at every bar he visited, he'd showcase the drink (and the vodka) using a copper cup. It's turned out to be such a hit that the identity of the Moscow Mule is inexplicably linked with a copper mug — sort of like how a margarita must always be served in a special glass.
History aside, some people are convinced that the oxidation process that the copper goes through when it comes into contact with alcohol can make the cocktail taste smoother. Is there any truth to that? It's unlikely, so don't feel bummed out if all you have is a normal rocks glass. A copper cup is going to give you a few extra style points, but it's nothing crucial!