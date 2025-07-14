The Ketchup Brand We Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that ketchup is synonymous with American cuisine. After all, American classics like hot dogs, burgers, and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches aren't complete until a generous glop of ketchup is added to the mix. Hence, nearly 97% of Americans have at least one bottle of ketchup at home. However, you'll be shocked to know that ketchup isn't America's favorite condiment. That title, according to Quartz, belongs to mayonnaise. And that's probably because there are major inconsistencies with store-bought ketchup. Unfortunately, some brands are plagued with flavor issues, high sugar content, and the wrong consistency. Of course, the best way to avoid this is to make a simple homemade ketchup recipe at home. However, it's much easier to buy a premade bottle. But, you run the risk of purchasing a lackluster brand that could benefit from additional ingredients to boost the ketchup's flavor. One brand you'll definitely have to do this with is G Hughes.
Ranked the worst ketchup brand by the Tasting Table staff, G Hughes' Sugar-Free Ketchup completely fails at being edible. Starting with the color, it has a weird orange hue to it that's reminiscent of the color you'd expect to see within a hot sauce bottle. The color alone is enough to make you question your purchase because ketchup should never be confused with a bottle of buffalo sauce. Color aside, the consistency is unpleasant. Instead of having the signature thick yet gloppy texture ketchup has, this one has a gelatinous texture that's similar to the duck sauce packets at your local Chinese restaurant. And when you pour it out, it will remind you of jars of baby food. That's the last thing you want your ketchup to do.
Why you should leave G Hughes sugar-free ketchup on the store shelf
Surprisingly enough, this bottle is nearly impossible to open on your first try. It's as if the ketchup knows it isn't good enough to be consumed or poured onto your burger and fries. It might actually take you a few minutes to twist off. But once the top is off, you'll wish you left it on.
Made with sucralose, which is a zero-calorie sweetener that's 600 times sweeter than sugar, this G Hughes ketchup is the victim of an off-putting taste that's simply inedible. Unfortunately, you can blame the inclusion of sucralose for that weird flavor profile. That's because there are two possible ways your body will interpret this artificial sweetener. Depending on how your taste receptors absorb sucralose, you might experience an overly sweet flavor or a bitter, offensive one that will leave you less than impressed. The latter is the flavor our team got. Plus, this ketchup has an overwhelming vinegar flavor and an unexpected hint of carrots, which is odd since there are no carrots on the ingredient list.
Although it's made with vine-ripened tomato concentrate, garlic powder, seasoning blend, distilled vinegar, and salt, you can't really taste any of these ingredients. The tomatoes are basically non-existent, which is troubling since ketchup is supposed to have a distinct, sweet yet rich tomato flavor. Even the seasonings go unnoticed. It's also made with modified corn starch, which isn't present in regular ketchup, and might be why it has a weird texture. Compared to Heinz, which has 5 grams of carbohydrates and 4 grams of sugar, this ketchup has none. But that notable sacrifice results in the worst-tasting version of this condiment.