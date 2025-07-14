The Ketchup Brand We Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that ketchup is synonymous with American cuisine. After all, American classics like hot dogs, burgers, and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches aren't complete until a generous glop of ketchup is added to the mix. Hence, nearly 97% of Americans have at least one bottle of ketchup at home. However, you'll be shocked to know that ketchup isn't America's favorite condiment. That title, according to Quartz, belongs to mayonnaise. And that's probably because there are major inconsistencies with store-bought ketchup. Unfortunately, some brands are plagued with flavor issues, high sugar content, and the wrong consistency. Of course, the best way to avoid this is to make a simple homemade ketchup recipe at home. However, it's much easier to buy a premade bottle. But, you run the risk of purchasing a lackluster brand that could benefit from additional ingredients to boost the ketchup's flavor. One brand you'll definitely have to do this with is G Hughes.

Ranked the worst ketchup brand by the Tasting Table staff, G Hughes' Sugar-Free Ketchup completely fails at being edible. Starting with the color, it has a weird orange hue to it that's reminiscent of the color you'd expect to see within a hot sauce bottle. The color alone is enough to make you question your purchase because ketchup should never be confused with a bottle of buffalo sauce. Color aside, the consistency is unpleasant. Instead of having the signature thick yet gloppy texture ketchup has, this one has a gelatinous texture that's similar to the duck sauce packets at your local Chinese restaurant. And when you pour it out, it will remind you of jars of baby food. That's the last thing you want your ketchup to do.