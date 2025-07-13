The First Erewhon Grocery Store Wasn't In LA But This US City

That first stall in Massachusetts didn't last, but Erewhon eventually found footing in California where it has now bloomed into a collection of stores located throughout the state. When the first Erewhon was set up on Beverly Boulevard, the Kushi's had already established a community of followers looking to eat well and live a healthy life. In the '70s, Erewhon was serving not only thousands of customers, but the store had also established a substantial wholesale branch.

When Tony and Josephine Antoci purchased the business in 2011, Erewhon's brand pillars of luxury and wellness captivated its target audience. The Antocis acquisition of the store was somewhat of a mistake, however, as Erewhon had filed for bankruptcy in the 1980s and was bought out by a wholesaler. The couple only decided to purchase the business after original plans to open a Dean & Deluca fell through.

Since then, Erewhon has become something of a status symbol for those who can afford $20 smoothies and $26 bottles of water. Today, the pretty store aisles are home to A-listers, foodies, and curious influencers who browse displays of unique produce, sea moss gel, sprouted buckwheat boules, kale chips, and mushroom chocolates.