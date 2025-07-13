This Balkan Country Eats The Most Pork Per Capita In The World

Pork is the most popular meat in the world, so it's no surprise that you'll find many types of pork dishes worldwide, each carrying a certain cultural significance depending on where they hailing from. But there is one country, nestled on the Balkan Peninsula, that loves pork more than any other: Croatia. According to World Population Review, this Mediterranean gem annually consumes about 59 kilograms of pork per capita, making it the leading consumer in the world.

It wasn't always that way — Croatia's pork consumption has been rapidly growing over the past few years. Per Helgi Library, it increased by 12% within a single year from 2020 to 2021. It then reached a peak in 2022, when the country surpassed Poland as a top consumer. The protein has immense cultural significance in Croatia; you'll be hard-pressed to find a social gathering, big or small, where some type of pork isn't on the table. Many of the must-try foods in Croatia either feature the protein on its own or in dishes that include a mix of meats.

Despite the record-high consumption, Croatia's production of the protein is slowly decreasing – especially since the country became a member of the European Union in 2013 and a lot of small-scale pig farms struggled to comply with the EU farming standards. According to a paper published in MESO: Prvi hrvatski časopis o mesu, only about 65% of pork consumed in Croatia was produced domestically between the years 2012 and 2020.