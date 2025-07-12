How To Cook Chicken Hearts That Pack A Total Punch

Beyond the more popular parts of a chicken, such as the breasts and the wings, there are plenty of other uses for many parts of the bird. Chicken feet and neck make a popular additive to broths and stocks, while chicken hearts are considered a juicy delicacy (though you should never add chicken liver to stock). We spoke with Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of Gris-Gris and Saint John (which are both on Instagram), who told us, "Chicken hearts are one of my favorite treats during grilling season." This is thanks to the "easy prep and big flavor [which] mean more time with your crew to enjoy the day." More specifically, Cook loves "grilled chicken hearts with crowder peas and collard greens."

When it comes to cooking chicken hearts that pack a punch, Cook recommends double-checking that "your hearts are fresh and have been properly refrigerated," to ensure food safety. Afterwards, you can begin by mixing the hearts "in a big plastic bag with your favorite spices," then pop those bad boys on the grill. Cook says to use "medium heat to allow the meat to pick up that smoky goodness that comes from the open flame." We recommend using equal amounts of garlic powder, cumin, onion powder, and smoked paprika for a good kick. You'll want to cook the hearts until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook also advises, "Chicken hearts have built-in bold, gamey flavors, so a simple black pepper and light salt mixture [will] go a long way."