This Southern State Eats The Most Meat In The US

Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas barbecue, either. In 2021 alone, American foodies put away an estimated 30 billion pounds of beef, according to figures reported by the USDA (via Newsweek). That shakes out to just shy of 60 pounds of beef per person, and the Lone Star State leads this impressive national market in meat consumption.

According to a recent study by Insider Monkey, Texas eats more meat per capita than any other state in the U.S. The study found that dietary preferences are heavily influenced by the culture and agriculture of each region. Oklahoma (which came in second place for meat-eating state per capita), for instance, also happens to be the second-largest beef-producing state in America. But, the first place crown ultimately goes to Texas and its flourishing local barbecue tradition.

Texas is home to more cattle farms and ranches than any other U.S. state, reflecting a thriving market with a valuation of $622 million as of 2024. Per Insider Monkey, Texas's sprawling cattle industry employs more than 109,000 people. Indeed, this increased access to high-quality beef might be to thank for the state's nationally-leading meat consumption per capita. Recently, Tasting Table even sat down with world-class pitmaster and "Beat Bobby Flay" host Robbie Shoults to talk about what makes Texas barbecue unique and so well-beloved. Hungry for a taste of the real deal? We've rounded up the absolute best barbecue restaurants in Texas.