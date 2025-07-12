This Southern State Eats The Most Meat In The US
Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas barbecue, either. In 2021 alone, American foodies put away an estimated 30 billion pounds of beef, according to figures reported by the USDA (via Newsweek). That shakes out to just shy of 60 pounds of beef per person, and the Lone Star State leads this impressive national market in meat consumption.
According to a recent study by Insider Monkey, Texas eats more meat per capita than any other state in the U.S. The study found that dietary preferences are heavily influenced by the culture and agriculture of each region. Oklahoma (which came in second place for meat-eating state per capita), for instance, also happens to be the second-largest beef-producing state in America. But, the first place crown ultimately goes to Texas and its flourishing local barbecue tradition.
Texas is home to more cattle farms and ranches than any other U.S. state, reflecting a thriving market with a valuation of $622 million as of 2024. Per Insider Monkey, Texas's sprawling cattle industry employs more than 109,000 people. Indeed, this increased access to high-quality beef might be to thank for the state's nationally-leading meat consumption per capita. Recently, Tasting Table even sat down with world-class pitmaster and "Beat Bobby Flay" host Robbie Shoults to talk about what makes Texas barbecue unique and so well-beloved. Hungry for a taste of the real deal? We've rounded up the absolute best barbecue restaurants in Texas.
Texas is the top meat-eating state in America
What separates Texas barbecue from other regional BBQ styles is that this category is itself divided into four distinct regional subcategories: Central Texas style, East Texas style, South Texas style, and West Texas style. Generally, when foodies colloquially mention "Texas style barbecue," it's the Central Texas style to which they're referring. The culinary tradition is all about meats cooked low and slow over indirect heat, typically wood smokers, with a larger emphasis on beef than pork.
Elsewhere in the U.S., consumers are demonstrating shifting purchasing patterns and preference dynamics surrounding meat. A 2020 Gallup poll found that 23% of Americans were cutting back on meat, citing health and environmental concerns; 72% reported no intention to change their meat consumption. The study also concluded that two in three U.S. adults (67%) eat beef, chicken, and pork "frequently."
More recently, inflation has changed the way other consumers eat. Of the folks who have altered their grocery trips to save money, 72% reported cutting back on meat purchases, according to a 2022 study by Morning Consult. Still, these factors come as no surprise to the thriving Texas cattle industry. "Our Protein PACT initiative drives progress and provides transparent information about how meat contributes to the health of people, animals, and the planet, which 83% of consumers are looking for when they make meat purchases," Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts explained (via the Texas Farm Bureau).