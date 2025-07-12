Sneak Homemade Taste Into Store-Bought Cookies With One Quick Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats a homemade cookie fresh out of the oven. No matter what kind of cookie you're making, the warm, decadent dessert has been beloved for generations for a reason, and certainly won't fall out of popularity anytime soon. However, sometimes you crave a homemade cookie but simply don't have the time, energy, or resources to make them. If this is the case, there's a simple way to take a package of store-bought cookies and make them taste homemade.

All you need to do is arrange the cookies on a baking sheet, and cook them at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for one minute. This will make the cookies taste like you just baked them rather than picked them up premade from a grocery store. Whether you simply want warm cookies for yourself or are looking to save a bit of time when hosting guests, this makes serving up piping-hot cookies a breeze.

Of course, the trick works better if you start with high-quality store-bought cookies. When it comes to chocolate chip cookies, we ranked 15 different brands and found Trader Joe's Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip cookies to be the best, with Tate's Bake Shop at number 2. Either of these would be excellent choices for being warmed up in the oven.