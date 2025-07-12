The Actual Difference Between Green And Yellow Peas

Green peas and yellow peas may look like close cousins — and botanically, they are — but they have some key differences that affect everything from flavor to how they perform in recipes. Both come from the same species (Pisum sativum), but they're different varieties that are harvested and processed in slightly different ways.

Green peas, like the ones you'll find in the freezer aisle, are picked when they're young and tender. They have a sweeter, more vegetal flavor, and their soft texture makes them ideal for dishes where you want a bit of freshness and texture. You can find them fresh, canned, or frozen, and they cook quickly with just a little heat.

Yellow peas, sometimes called golden peas, are typically harvested later, giving them a sturdier texture and milder, more earthy flavor. They're most often sold dried, similar to lentils or chickpeas. They hold their structure well when cooked and are commonly found in split pea soup. Nutritionally, both peas are packed with plant-based protein and fiber, though yellow peas are slightly higher in starch.