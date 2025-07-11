The Tinned Fish That Gives Julia Child's Potato Gratin Its Unmistakably French Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of our first beloved celebrity chefs, Julia Child not only cooked for American audiences on television, but also introduced many to the intricacies of French cuisine. While some of her recipes required some fairly lofty techniques, others revealed how to bring a French flair to simpler dishes. Potato gratin is one such recipe that we've integrated into American cuisine, layering potatoes with a creamy sauce and heaps of shredded cheese. However, Julia Child's potato gratin recipe includes tinned anchovies, instilling an unmistakably French flavor.

Tinned anchovies are the star of the show in many French dishes worth trying at least once, including the Provençal pissaladière. But, they're also the secret weapon behind many flavorful sauces, tapenades, and stews. They break down easily, disintegrating into a warm pan with oil. Julia Child takes full advantage of their flavoring potential by transforming a tin of anchovies into an umami-rich, salty, and aromatic layer in her Provençal potato au gratin. Child's recipe blends anchovies with olive oil, garlic, and herbs de Provence into a paste that she spreads over thinly sliced potatoes, after topping them with sauce. She then repeats the process once more, before finishing off the casserole with a hearty sprinkling of grated cheese.