Use Mason Jars To Turn Leftover Cake Into Cute, Ready-To-Go Desserts

Leftover cake doesn't have to mean dried-out crumbs or a half-frosted slab shoved in the fridge. There are plenty of creative ways to use leftover cake, and one of our favorites is to grab a few Mason jars (there are lots of other foods you should be serving in Mason jars, too) and turn those slices into single-serve desserts that are perfect for picnics, party favors, or late-night cravings. Cake in a jar has all the visual appeal of a layered trifle but in a compact, mess-free format — and you don't need a fresh-baked cake to pull it off. Any leftover cake will work, even if it's starting to dry out. Just crumble or cube the cake, spoon it into a clean Mason jar, and alternate layers with frosting, whipped cream, curds, jam, or fruit.

The key is moisture and contrast. If your cake is on the dry side, don't be shy with creamy elements like buttercream or ganache. Bonus points for adding texture with chopped nuts, sprinkles, or crushed cookies. The jars keep everything contained, making them easy to store, transport, or stack in the fridge. And while they look cute enough to hand out as gifts, they're also a smart way to portion desserts, making them the perfect easy dessert recipe for your next party. Best of all, this technique gives new life to cake that might otherwise be tossed.