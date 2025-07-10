Don't Throw Out That Caper Juice And Make Your Salad Dressing Sing

A caper's culinary merit is twofold. On one side, there are the buds that taste like tiny bursts of summer. Wherever they go, that sunshiney acidity follows, brightening up even the blandest dishes. The other, far more overlooked and much less utilized, is the brine that those capers swim in. It's not even regarded as a proper ingredient most of the time, just something to chuck down the drain once the jar is empty. Unknowingly, that's how we've been missing out on a true salad dressing secret ingredient, one that gives you the best of capers, and then some. Now that's another reason to always keep a jar of capers in your pantry.

That floral, lemony tang you love so much in capers? It's also there in the brine, only this time, intensified by a punchiness that adds extraordinary depth. It's sharp and bold yet also aromatically soothing, with the dual ability to cut through some dressings' creamy richness while blending right into the vinegar base of others. Subtly sweet, salty, and acidic all at once, it does the job of multiple seasonings with just one spoonful. When things get hectic in the kitchen (as they usually do), and you don't have time to also deal with a lackluster salad, this is the convenient flavor quick-fix you need.