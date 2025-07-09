Joe Biden's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Is A Total Classic
Many U.S. presidents were known to have a serious soft spot for ice cream, and when it comes to former President Joe Biden, he's no different. In fact, he marked National Dessert Day on Instagram with photos of himself enjoying a cone — proof that he doesn't just love ice cream, he celebrates it. Over the years, his cone-carrying snapshots have become a hallmark of his public appearances — sometimes even outshining the politics of the day. When chatting with reporters or greeting supporters, he often did it with a scoop in hand. But when it comes to choosing a flavor, Biden doesn't complicate things. His favorite? Chocolate chip.
Yes, the president's go-to order is a classic that bridges nostalgia and simplicity. Long before he was a regular at ice cream shops in the U.S., as his granddaughter Naomi revealed to Vogue, Biden was loyal to Breyers — an accessible supermarket staple. Unlike trend-driven favorites or complex combos, chocolate chip suits Biden's down-to-earth persona. It's indulgent without being flashy. It's the kind of straightforward choice that fits with his easygoing style. Still, his taste doesn't stop there. As his travels show, Biden's love of ice cream is both constant and surprisingly adaptable.
More than dessert
Biden may be loyal to chocolate chip, but that doesn't mean he's not willing to explore different ice cream flavors. In Wisconsin, The Pearl, a cute little 1930s-style ice cream shop, served him a scoop of strawberry and cookies and cream. And he's not above a simple scoop from one of the many popular ice cream chains either. On the campaign trail in Oregon, he dropped into a Baskin-Robbins, proving he's just as happy with a mainstream cone as he is with a small-batch blend. Wherever he is, ice cream has a way of following him — or maybe it's the other way around.
It's a lighthearted constant in a life filled with heavy responsibilities. Beyond just flavor choices, ice cream seems to offer a quiet moment of comfort. One widely shared moment shows Biden sitting on a park bench at the beach with his son Hunter and grandson, each enjoying their ice cream. No microphones. No audience. Just family sharing a quiet moment, taking in the day together over something sweet. For Biden, it seems ice cream isn't just a dessert — it's a thread woven through his life.