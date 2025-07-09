Joe Biden's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Is A Total Classic

Many U.S. presidents were known to have a serious soft spot for ice cream, and when it comes to former President Joe Biden, he's no different. In fact, he marked National Dessert Day on Instagram with photos of himself enjoying a cone — proof that he doesn't just love ice cream, he celebrates it. Over the years, his cone-carrying snapshots have become a hallmark of his public appearances — sometimes even outshining the politics of the day. When chatting with reporters or greeting supporters, he often did it with a scoop in hand. But when it comes to choosing a flavor, Biden doesn't complicate things. His favorite? Chocolate chip.

Yes, the president's go-to order is a classic that bridges nostalgia and simplicity. Long before he was a regular at ice cream shops in the U.S., as his granddaughter Naomi revealed to Vogue, Biden was loyal to Breyers — an accessible supermarket staple. Unlike trend-driven favorites or complex combos, chocolate chip suits Biden's down-to-earth persona. It's indulgent without being flashy. It's the kind of straightforward choice that fits with his easygoing style. Still, his taste doesn't stop there. As his travels show, Biden's love of ice cream is both constant and surprisingly adaptable.