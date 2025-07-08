The Best Cut Of Pork For Porterhouse Steak Fans

One downside to loving an expensive steak like porterhouse is that it's not always going to be within reach, but you can get a similar experience with a cut of pork. Despite the classic ad campaign trying to convince people that pork is a lean white meat option, pork is, in fact, red meat. It's not a perfect substitution for beef, of course, but it still has some very meaty, satisfying cuts that will also be a lot more affordable than their cow-based counterparts. And while you might think that highly specific cuts of steak like porterhouse would be hard to replace, the pig will surprise you with its versatility. So we reached out to an expert, Jamie Waldron, the owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, to ask what cut of pork he would choose in place of a porterhouse.

Waldron says that a pig has the exact same kind of cut as a porterhouse on a cow, explaining, "Anatomy doesn't change on quadrupeds, the muscular structure is the same. Go with a thick cut pork T-bone (also known as the double loin or mid-loin chop)." Like a porterhouse steak, the T-bone holds together two distinct cuts of meat, and Waldron says, "This cut provides 2 prime muscles, the tenderloin and the main muscle loin. On beef, we call them tenderloin and the strip loin." And Waldron notes that since this cut of pork is almost identical to porterhouse, you can cook it the same too.