The Best Cut Of Pork For Porterhouse Steak Fans
One downside to loving an expensive steak like porterhouse is that it's not always going to be within reach, but you can get a similar experience with a cut of pork. Despite the classic ad campaign trying to convince people that pork is a lean white meat option, pork is, in fact, red meat. It's not a perfect substitution for beef, of course, but it still has some very meaty, satisfying cuts that will also be a lot more affordable than their cow-based counterparts. And while you might think that highly specific cuts of steak like porterhouse would be hard to replace, the pig will surprise you with its versatility. So we reached out to an expert, Jamie Waldron, the owner and operator of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, to ask what cut of pork he would choose in place of a porterhouse.
Waldron says that a pig has the exact same kind of cut as a porterhouse on a cow, explaining, "Anatomy doesn't change on quadrupeds, the muscular structure is the same. Go with a thick cut pork T-bone (also known as the double loin or mid-loin chop)." Like a porterhouse steak, the T-bone holds together two distinct cuts of meat, and Waldron says, "This cut provides 2 prime muscles, the tenderloin and the main muscle loin. On beef, we call them tenderloin and the strip loin." And Waldron notes that since this cut of pork is almost identical to porterhouse, you can cook it the same too.
Pork T-bone steaks combine two juicy pork cuts just like a porterhouse steak
Like the loin in the cow, the combo of pork loins in a pork T-bone are tender cuts. Waldron says, "My recommendation for most cuts that already have a reputation for tenderness is one of two ways: sear on high heat and finish on low until the desired temperature is achieved, or the reverse sear; this is when a cut is cooked slowly until the desired temp is reached before cranking the heat to high to get that deep sear." Both methods that Waldron describes are similar ways to achieve the end result of a tender, juicy interior and browned, flavorful exterior.
As with a porterhouse, you'll probably want to start with just a simple salt and pepper seasoning for your pork T-bone steak, especially if you are cooking it on the grill for some more smoky flavor. But pork's more mild nature also frees you up to try some more sauces with your steak as well. Pork and mustard are a classic pairing, and a creamy Dijon mustard sauce is a nice complement to a meaty T-bone. If you want to go with something a little more rich that will also add to the meatiness, a light mushroom gravy is a great option as well. And finally, you could go full on steakhouse with a tangy peppercorn sauce. It may not be a porterhouse, but pork T-bone will still satisfy that itch.