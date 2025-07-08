The Secret To The Creamiest Guacamole Is Already In Your Kitchen

There are a lot of classic two-sided food debates: Beans or no beans in chili, crispy or soft chocolate chip cookies, and for guacamole, that choice is between chunky and creamy. Like any of these arguments, there is no right answer, but whichever side people find themselves on, they tend to be locked into their own idea of the "perfect" guacamole recipe. For the chunky crowd, making guacamole is a little less complicated. Just give those avocados a mash with the mix-ins of your choice and dig in. For the creamy side, there are more questions. What do you mash it with? Or are you better off using a food processor to get it extra smooth? Well, it's actually a lot less complicated than that once you know a little secret: You can make creamy guac with nothing but a plastic bag and your hands.

It almost sounds absurd, until you try it. If you don't want to spend time cleaning a food processor, the toughest part of creamy guacamole is keeping everything in place to get a nice even smash. But by putting pitted and peeled avocado halves in a sealable Ziploc plastic bag, you trap everything in a malleable contained space. Then you just need to squeeze and press with your hands to easily crush your avocados into the perfect smooth guacamole with no concerns that you are missing any chunks. In fact, using your hands actually makes it easier to feel when your creamy guac hits the perfect texture.