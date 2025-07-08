Keep Cookies Soft And Fresh With A Single Sugar Cube

You only need to add a few sugar cubes to your container, and it should help them stay fresh for around two days. The hack seems to work especially well with a meringue cookie recipe, and it can help with brownies, cakes, and pastries too. Another trick people use is to put a piece of bread alongside the cookies, which should similarly absorb moisture, or some rice. Another old wives' tale involves apple slices, but this could affect the flavor of the cookies, so tread carefully.

If you're trying out the bread, use some kind of white variety, and check it every day for mold. No matter what, make sure you're storing your cookies in an airtight container that's kept at room temperature. If your cookie jar doesn't have a good seal, it's time to find another use for it. You really don't want any air getting in there. Well-stored cookies should last for around three days, and you can freeze them after that if you want to keep them around longer. If you do end up with hard cookies, there's always the microwave. No one has to know.