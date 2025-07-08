Bananas And A Canned Ingredient Are The Base You Need For This Super-Simple Dessert

Who doesn't love a simple, quick dessert? Easy dirt pudding, Oreo mug cake, banana pudding pie — sometimes the best treats really are the most pared-back ones. What can make them even better is a minimal ingredients list that's cheap to get hold of. By mixing condensed milk with sugar and bananas, you can tick all of those boxes and reap the rewards.

All you need to do is coat the bottom of a baking dish with a few spoons of sugar and then halve some bananas — around four should do for a square baking dish or eight for a larger, rectangular dish. Layer the bananas on top of the sugar, and pour a can of condensed milk on top of everything. You can also do a layer of bananas, then a layer of milk.

Spread the condensed milk over the bananas using a spatula or spoon, and once the bananas are coated, place the baking dish in a preheated oven at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake until the dessert is golden and bubbly — it should be done in around 30 minutes, depending on your oven. The result will be a sweet, caramelized, banana pudding-esque dish that you can cut up into squares.