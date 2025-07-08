Bananas And A Canned Ingredient Are The Base You Need For This Super-Simple Dessert
Who doesn't love a simple, quick dessert? Easy dirt pudding, Oreo mug cake, banana pudding pie — sometimes the best treats really are the most pared-back ones. What can make them even better is a minimal ingredients list that's cheap to get hold of. By mixing condensed milk with sugar and bananas, you can tick all of those boxes and reap the rewards.
All you need to do is coat the bottom of a baking dish with a few spoons of sugar and then halve some bananas — around four should do for a square baking dish or eight for a larger, rectangular dish. Layer the bananas on top of the sugar, and pour a can of condensed milk on top of everything. You can also do a layer of bananas, then a layer of milk.
Spread the condensed milk over the bananas using a spatula or spoon, and once the bananas are coated, place the baking dish in a preheated oven at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake until the dessert is golden and bubbly — it should be done in around 30 minutes, depending on your oven. The result will be a sweet, caramelized, banana pudding-esque dish that you can cut up into squares.
Top with cinnamon and whipped cream for a layered treat
If you have some cinnamon, it will taste delicious sprinkled on top. You can put some on after the condensed milk is first poured, and add more when the dessert is ready. You can eat the bananas right out of the oven with some whipped cream, or wait until they're cool and put the whipped cream on top for a layered look. Place it in the fridge for a few hours to set, and sprinkle with more cinnamon. You could even make mini versions in small ramekins by chopping the bananas into smaller pieces.
This recipe idea has made the rounds on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, but people are making it their own. Some have added vanilla wafers, nuts, peanut butter, or used Cool Whip instead of whipped cream. Butter has also been used on the bottom of the dish. There are even people who have added cake mix on top of the condensed milk to make a new type of dessert. Additionally, you can make some tweaks if you prefer a classic banana pudding. But try out the simpler version first; you might be surprised by the results!