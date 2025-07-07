The Best Temperature To Bake Nachos For Cheesy, Crispy Results

The oven can only do so much; you must also know how to prevent soggy nachos to get that crispy outcome. A common trick to start with is pre-baking the chips first, typically at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, with a sprinkle of shredded cheese. This will create a protective layer between the chips and the toppings, preventing them from getting soaked later on. And of course, use the thickest, sturdiest chips you can find. Thinner varieties will easily turn soggy when exposed to the melted cheese and various toppings.

Speaking of which, be mindful of the topping amounts and adjust the cooking time and temperature accordingly. If you're piling the nachos up with meat, veggies, thick sauces, and other creative nachos toppings, give everything enough time and heat to fully warm through. A more simplistic approach, only with cheese and a few slices of jalapeños, for example, might call for a lower temperature and shorter bake time.

The oven setting also plays a huge role in turning out crispy nachos. Always bake your nachos in convection mode. It will help the hot air to circulate more evenly and ensure no part of the dish is dry or soggy. The broiler, on the other hand, is perfect for achieving that coveted crispy top — provided you keep a careful eye on the oven to keep it from burning.