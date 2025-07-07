The Crucial Cast Iron Mistake Ruining Your Steak (And How To Actually Fix It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're cooking a steak in a cast iron pan, you're probably hoping for that delicious, flavorful sear on the outside. You want the Maillard reaction, that chemical change in sugars and amino acids that causes browning, rich aromas, and more complex flavors. It can be a tricky thing to master; you may have discovered it's far too easy to burn the outside of your steak while leaving the inside raw. Your heat is probably too high, even if you don't realize it.

To get that beautiful sear on a steak, you want to keep your pan temperature between 280 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit — that is the sweet spot for triggering a Maillard reaction. When you go hotter than that, you risk burning the outside of the steak before the inside has a chance to cook. The problem is that many websites, and even some chefs, recommend much higher heat, up to 400 degrees or even hotter. That's a recipe for a poorly cooked steak.

If your stovetop dial is set to medium heat, that translates to roughly 375 degrees Fahrenheit. When cooking steak in a cast iron pan, your ideal setting is medium-low heat. If you have a 10-point dial, set it between three and four to ensure a temperature between 280 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to know for sure is to use an infrared thermometer (like this Etekcity one on Amazon) to check your cast iron temperature.