The Global Tech Brand That Started Out As A Grocery Store

Tech empires are supposed to start in garages, right? A young founder, a rough prototype, maybe some venture capital magic, and boom: world domination. But not every giant fits that mold. One of the most powerful names in consumer tech today, Samsung, didn't invent a product or disrupt an industry. It just ... changed course.

The company that would one day rival Apple began in 1938 in Daegu, Korea, trading noodles, dried fish, and other basic goods across regional markets. Founder Lee Byung-chul didn't have a tech vision board or engineering pedigree. What he did have was a knack for scale and a belief in long-term ambition. Even the name "Samsung," meaning "three stars," was chosen to signal something that would last.

Electronics didn't come into the picture until the late 1960s. But by then, Samsung had already built up one key advantage: infrastructure. Samsung understood logistics, supply chains, and market expansion; these skills translated surprisingly well when it launched its first black and white TVs and home appliances. So yes, it's a wild transformation, but it also makes sense. Samsung didn't succeed because it started in tech; it succeeded because it knew how to grow, pivot, and bet big. And that mindset would take the company far beyond groceries.