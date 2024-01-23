The Hottest Food Tech Finds At CES 2024, According To Tasting Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since 1967, the Consumer Electronics Show has steadily built a reputation as one of the most hotly-anticipated affairs in the world of technology. Commonly referred to as CES, the multi-day gathering is the world's largest consumer tech trade show, attended by over 100,000 visitors — from casual enthusiasts to field experts — from around the globe each year. Still, while an event like CES may conjure images of brand new drones, robots, and phones, there's more to this sweeping convention than just electronics. Spanning several massive venues across Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2024 event, CES is also home to the latest inventions and developments across the food realm. And yes, AI has even come for your refrigerator.

Whether you've always dreamed of a kitchen to rival the Jetsons' or you're simply looking for the smartest toaster oven on the block, we found it all on the event's show floor. Tasting Table visited CES 2024 to uncover the biggest and brightest stars of the growing food tech sector. While we fell head over heels for products like GE's Smart Indoor Smoker and Instaglo's Macrowave within moments of arriving, there were several other exciting devices on our radar at this year's event. Ahead, we'll fill you in on some of our favorite booths and brands spotted at CES, from the Willcook, a shoulder-slung microwave bag made for cooking on the move, to TissenBioFarm, a blossoming startup perfecting the art of lab-cultivated steak, and so much more.