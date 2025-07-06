This Nostalgic Pantry Staple Makes Strawberry Frosting A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beat softened butter with powdered sugar, and a dash of vanilla extract and you'll make a dreamy buttercream frosting for cupcakes and cookies. While you could turn this classic recipe into strawberry buttercream frosting by adding pureed or freeze dried strawberries, there's an even simpler way to get that fruity flavor using a nostalgic pantry staple: Nesquik Strawberry Powder.

This sweetened powder (colored with beet juice concentrate) is normally used to prepare strawberry milkshakes — just add a spoonful to milk and make a lump-free paste, before topping with more of the white stuff. However, Nesquik Strawberry Powder can also be used to give homemade frosting a pastel color and strawberry flavor. The Nesquik-infused frosting can be used in the same way as any other icing and is super easy to make.

To start, warm some milk and place it in a large bowl. Sprinkle your flavored powder into the milk and give it a stir until it's fully dissolved. At this point, you should be able to smell the aromatic strawberry flavor coming from the bowl. Next, add some softened butter into the flavored milk and combine well, before sifting in powdered sugar and mixing everything together thoroughly. For a fluffier frosting, whip it in your mixer to incorporate lots of air. Place the prepared frosting in the fridge to chill, prior to using.