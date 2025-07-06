Give Your Soup A Bit Of Extra Protein With This Leftover Ingredient

Soup has always been the place where odds and ends like bones, vegetable scraps, and stray herbs come together, simmering in a broth that soothes your spirit in the most comforting way. Anything else you have sitting in the fridge that's waiting for a chance to be reborn is also welcome to the pot — and that includes leftover hot dogs.

Let's be honest, leftover hot dogs aren't that exciting. Their original smoky, savory richness has somewhat faded, and they've lost their snap. Rather than settle for a subpar reheat or tossing them out, throwing the links into soup is one of the most creative ways to use up leftover hot dogs. In a pot filled with broth, complex spices, and aromatic herbs, their bland taste and unsatisfying texture go undetected. In fact, the hot dogs can even provide subtly savory pops of flavor (and extra heartiness) to a recipe, taking the spot that other proteins would usually fill.

Adding leftover hot dogs to soup has budget-friendly benefits, too. It also offers the convenience of a quick and fuss-free time in the kitchen. You won't need to reach for frozen bags of ground beef or fish in the freezer. Just open the fridge and grab the leftover hot dogs — no thawing and no elaborate preparation necessary. Only a bit of slicing is required. This hack is especially handy for days when you want dinner to come together as fast as possible.