Why You Should Always Cover The Top Of Your Omelet While It's Cooking

An omelet is one of the most convenient breakfasts you can make, so it's no wonder everyone has their own little spin on it. How you make and like your omelet is a question that can surprisingly open long debates and comparisons of culinary techniques, whether professional or amateur alike. But whether you like yours creamy, browned, or rolled in a classic French style, one of the omelet hacks you should really start using is covering the pan with a lid to ensure a perfectly cooked top.

The tricky part of making any omelet is uniformly cooking the eggs so that the end result doesn't have any raw bits or, on the flip side, overcooked and burnt parts. Once the omelet is folded on your plate, you can't really fix the texture. That's why, instead of playing the timing lottery where you sort of hope the bottom won't burn before the top is done, we recommend you cook the omelet on medium heat until it's almost done — emphasis on almost. When the eggs are still slightly moist (but no longer runny), remove them from the heat and cover the pan with a lid. The eggs will continue to cook in the steam and will be done to perfection within a minute or two.