The Simple Hack Your Spice Jars Are Hiding From You

Ever tried to sprinkle garlic powder onto some chicken tenders and found that no amount of shaking will help the darn stuff to come out? There's a hack for that! Better yet, you don't need to crack open the jar or use any special utensils to get to the good stuff inside. It's all about technique, and we have Instagram user Fatsdabarber to thank for bringing the secret to light.

All you need to do is remove the lid as usual, turn your spice jar over, and pinch your thumb and index finger on either side of the plastic circle that's fitted on the circumference to hold it steady. Then use your other hand to rotate the entire jar, in the same way as you'd turn a pepper grinder. You should find that the plastic circle remains still while the jar turns, encouraging the spices to fall through the round perforations with minimal physical effort.

This hack basically opens and closes the holes in the plastic cover as the jar turns, which helps any clumps of powdered spices to fall out. The movement also makes it easier for crushed seasonings, like chili flakes, lemon pepper, or Aleppo pepper, to filter through the holes. What's more, it works for more than spices — employ this trick on any jarred mixture of textured seasonings, such as everything bagel or Italian seasoning. As longer slithers of herbs or denser sesame seeds can get stuck behind finer clumps of rock salt or poppy seeds, this hack disturbs the mixture just enough to get things moving again.