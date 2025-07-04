Bobby Flay's Simple Trick For Cooking The Perfect Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes many people learn how to cook. Simple and easy to make, they're an absolute must for rushed mornings. But have you ever wondered why scrambled eggs taste better from a restaurant than at home? It's because, despite the simplicity of the dish, chefs know the tricks that elevate it from casual to refined. For his recipe for Perfect Scrambled Eggs, celebrity chef Bobby Flay uses low heat and crème fraîche and holds back the salt until the very end as his trick to the best scrambled eggs.

Add the crème fraîche to the eggs while you're whisking them to get a nice uniform consistency and a luscious creaminess in the end result. Don't salt the egg mix, as that can mess with the color and the ideal silky texture of the eggs. Instead, put it straight on a well-buttered pan and cook on low heat — stir the mixture continuously from the moment it hits the pan to ensure a fluffy mouthfeel. When the eggs still look slightly undercooked, remove them from the heat but keep them in the pan. Now's the time to add the salt — and anything else you might be topping the eggs with. After about an extra minute inside the off-heat pan, your Bobby Flay scrambled eggs are done.