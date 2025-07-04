Bobby Flay's Simple Trick For Cooking The Perfect Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes many people learn how to cook. Simple and easy to make, they're an absolute must for rushed mornings. But have you ever wondered why scrambled eggs taste better from a restaurant than at home? It's because, despite the simplicity of the dish, chefs know the tricks that elevate it from casual to refined. For his recipe for Perfect Scrambled Eggs, celebrity chef Bobby Flay uses low heat and crème fraîche and holds back the salt until the very end as his trick to the best scrambled eggs.
Add the crème fraîche to the eggs while you're whisking them to get a nice uniform consistency and a luscious creaminess in the end result. Don't salt the egg mix, as that can mess with the color and the ideal silky texture of the eggs. Instead, put it straight on a well-buttered pan and cook on low heat — stir the mixture continuously from the moment it hits the pan to ensure a fluffy mouthfeel. When the eggs still look slightly undercooked, remove them from the heat but keep them in the pan. Now's the time to add the salt — and anything else you might be topping the eggs with. After about an extra minute inside the off-heat pan, your Bobby Flay scrambled eggs are done.
Bobby Flay's scrambled eggs are never boring
Let's be honest, as much as they are a breakfast favorite, eggs can get a bit boring and repetitive. After a while, we all start looking for creative ways to make the scrambled eggs taste better. Luckily, Flay has shared many scrambled egg customizations over the years that you can copy in your own creations. For those aforementioned perfect eggs, he'll sometimes opt for some type of cheese, which, alongside the crème fraîche, enhances the flavor and creaminess. There's space for greenery as well. Scrambled eggs pair fantastically with the bold flavor of oniony veggies, so Flay often adds scallions and chives.
If you're looking to add something more substantial that also brings extra protein to the meal, the chef's top picks are crisp slices of prosciutto (via Food Network), smoked salmon (per Crown Publishing Group), or an Italian soppressata that you sauté first and then cook the eggs over, as Flay demonstrated on Food Network. And for the mornings when you're working with a bit more time, you can go the extra mile and serve the soft and fluffy scrambled eggs with a delicious pesto.