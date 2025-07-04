Don't Throw Away Your Excess Pie Dough. Turn It Into A Sundae Topping Instead

Pie crust can be a finicky pastry to make, especially if you want to achieve a lot of light, flaky pastry layers. So if you take the time to make a homemade crust, you should absolutely use the entire pastry. One of the best ways to use leftover scraps is to bake them off as an ice cream sundae topping. Paired with any flavor of ice cream, the flaky pastry adds a contrast of flavors and textures while minimizing food waste at home. Fortunately, baking the pastry crumbs is as easy as baking the original pie. Let's explore how best to prepare the excess pie dough.

After you have prepared the crust in a pie dish, collect the extra pie dough and gather it on a separate baking tray. Cook the scraps at the same temperature as the pie crust, but keep a close eye on it. Because the excess scraps are going to be smaller pieces than the crust, it will take far less time to bake. You'll want to ensure the pastry is removed from the oven before it begins to burn. After the pieces are baked and cooled, you can easily crumble them into a delicate crumb for sprinkling over ice cream sundaes. Think of it as being similar to an ice cream pie with a smaller ratio of crust to ice cream.