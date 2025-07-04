The 5 Countries That Eat The Most Chicken In The World

When it comes to meats, chicken is a popular choice due to factors such as availability, affordability, and versatility, propelling it to the top of the meat eating totem poll, falling short of just pork. Chicken's multicultural popularity can be seen in how it's used across various cuisines — whether it's battered and fried, tossed in spicy sauces, used in a Thai red curry recipe, or turned into a crispy and saucy chicken parmesan recipe. Chicken's nutritional content has a huge part to play in its popularity as well. While red meats such beef may offer more protein compared to chicken, they are also higher in saturated fats. Chicken, on the other hand, is a great source of lean protein that's packed with essential amino acids and micronutrients such as zinc, iron, and potassium.

Needless to say, chicken is a staple food source across many countries. According to Poultry World, the planet as a whole consumed 120 million tonnes of chicken in 2021 — a figure that's projected to reach a whopping 180 million tonnes by 2050. So the question is: Which countries contribute the most to these figures and eat the greatest amount of chicken?

Based on a study conducted by World Population Review, China and the U.S. consumed a total amount of 24,436 and 18,111 kilotons of chicken respectively in 2022. Chicken is similarly popular in other countries such as Mexico and Brazil, though its consumption is considerably lower due to smaller populations. Let's take a closer look at the top five countries that consume the most chicken.