The Country That Produces The Most Vodka Isn't Russia

Vodka is synonymous with Russian culture. There, the clear, hard liquor isn't just a boozy add-in to a barside cocktail, it's a way of life, consumed both socially and as a supposed cure-all to any minor sickness. The proper Russian vodka shot is chilled, drank straight, and followed up with a sniff of bread as a chaser. And don't even try to outdrink a Russian, either. On average, Euromonitor (via Quartz) estimated that the federation's citizens consumed over 17 shots of vodka each per month, as of 2022. Alcohol consumption rates have increased significantly amidst the nation's war with neighboring Ukraine, which has also resulted in U.S.-led boycotts of Russian vodka brands. But despite its political and cultural connections to Russian life, it's surprisingly not the country that produces the most vodka in the world.

For that honor, we look westward to the Scandinavian Peninsula. Though it may not immediately spring to mind when it comes to vodka-producing countries, Sweden is by far the world's #1 vodka-producing country, and, according to data from Statista, the Scandinavian nation exported $456 million worth of the spirit in 2023. There's a high chance that you've seen and/or consumed vodka hailing from the northern European nation, as it's home to some of the world's most popular vodka brands. This includes Absolut, a favorite for mixed drinks worldwide, and Svedka, a wallet-friendly spirit with a seemingly-endless set of flavors (which we've previously ranked from worst to best).