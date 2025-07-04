The Country That Produces The Most Vodka Isn't Russia
Vodka is synonymous with Russian culture. There, the clear, hard liquor isn't just a boozy add-in to a barside cocktail, it's a way of life, consumed both socially and as a supposed cure-all to any minor sickness. The proper Russian vodka shot is chilled, drank straight, and followed up with a sniff of bread as a chaser. And don't even try to outdrink a Russian, either. On average, Euromonitor (via Quartz) estimated that the federation's citizens consumed over 17 shots of vodka each per month, as of 2022. Alcohol consumption rates have increased significantly amidst the nation's war with neighboring Ukraine, which has also resulted in U.S.-led boycotts of Russian vodka brands. But despite its political and cultural connections to Russian life, it's surprisingly not the country that produces the most vodka in the world.
For that honor, we look westward to the Scandinavian Peninsula. Though it may not immediately spring to mind when it comes to vodka-producing countries, Sweden is by far the world's #1 vodka-producing country, and, according to data from Statista, the Scandinavian nation exported $456 million worth of the spirit in 2023. There's a high chance that you've seen and/or consumed vodka hailing from the northern European nation, as it's home to some of the world's most popular vodka brands. This includes Absolut, a favorite for mixed drinks worldwide, and Svedka, a wallet-friendly spirit with a seemingly-endless set of flavors (which we've previously ranked from worst to best).
Despite thriving vodka exports, Sweden boasts a strict drinking culture
When you think of Sweden, you might think of Ikea, flashy pop music, or the nation's all-important coffee break culture. Frequent drinking (or rather, excessive drunkenness from hard liquor consumption) isn't exactly a major aspect of the country's reputation — especially when compared to that of Russia or other nearby nations — and that's entirely by design. Despite being the number one global exporter of vodka in terms of economic value, Sweden doesn't rank high in the consumption of the high-proof spirit on the world scale. Since the start of the 20th century, the Swedish government has kept the sale of hard liquors under tight regulation. Any beverage that's over 3.5% alcohol cannot be found lining supermarket shelves or behind convenience store counters.
Instead, they're exclusively sold at government-owned liquor stores called Systembolaget, which translates to English as "The System Company." They feature strict hours, with no sales late at night or on Sundays. Not to mention, Sweden also boasts one of the highest rates of taxation on spirits in all of Europe, which further limits the consumption of hard liquors. As of June 1, 2025, smaller, independent distilleries are allowed to sell liquor free of Systembolaget's brick-and-mortar locations, though it's incredibly restrictive. Companies are limited to selling just one small bottle of hard liquor per person, and it can only be sold during the hours when the governmental liquor stores are open.