For the meat-eaters amongst us, chicken is a convenient, versatile, and universally loved option that makes its way onto our plates on a regular basis. In fact, it is the most widely consumed meat in the U.S., and likely to stay that way in the coming years. However, sticking to chicken alone can become a little tedious, and there is another bird that is more than capable of filling chicken's culinary shoes, without upsetting chicken lovers too much.

Turkey stars on almost everyone's table in November and December, but is generally absent for the rest of the year. This shouldn't be the case, however, and there are many situations in which turkey makes an excellent alternative to chicken. To help you make the switch easily, we spoke to Jason Phillips, a trained chef and culinary arts writer, editor, and author. He shared his favorite situations to upgrade chicken to turkey, and explained the reasons that you might want to switch things up. From a creamy turkey pot pie to spicy turkey enchiladas, he has plenty of ways you can make the most of turkey's rich, gamey flavor. So if you are ready to take the plunge and add turkey to your shopping list, let's take a look at 10 times it's best to swap in turkey instead of chicken.