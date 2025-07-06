10 Times It's Best To Swap In Turkey Instead Of Chicken
For the meat-eaters amongst us, chicken is a convenient, versatile, and universally loved option that makes its way onto our plates on a regular basis. In fact, it is the most widely consumed meat in the U.S., and likely to stay that way in the coming years. However, sticking to chicken alone can become a little tedious, and there is another bird that is more than capable of filling chicken's culinary shoes, without upsetting chicken lovers too much.
Turkey stars on almost everyone's table in November and December, but is generally absent for the rest of the year. This shouldn't be the case, however, and there are many situations in which turkey makes an excellent alternative to chicken. To help you make the switch easily, we spoke to Jason Phillips, a trained chef and culinary arts writer, editor, and author. He shared his favorite situations to upgrade chicken to turkey, and explained the reasons that you might want to switch things up. From a creamy turkey pot pie to spicy turkey enchiladas, he has plenty of ways you can make the most of turkey's rich, gamey flavor. So if you are ready to take the plunge and add turkey to your shopping list, let's take a look at 10 times it's best to swap in turkey instead of chicken.
Turkey pot pie
Is there anything more comforting than a delicious, homemade pot pie? Tender meat in a luscious sauce, served with a pastry topping that is crispy on the outside and just starting to soften underneath — it is hearty food at its best. Chicken is the go-to pot pie meat for many, but Jason Phillips thinks that turkey makes a better option.
"Turkey adds a subtle nuance to the pie and gives it a darker color," he explains. "For whatever reason, it's more of a comfort to me than the traditional version." Home cooks often stick to white meat when cooking poultry, particularly the breast, but a pot pie is the ideal opportunity to benefit from the deeper flavor of the dark meat. Turkey legs have a rich, gamey flavor, and can add a complexity to the pot pie that will balance well with a creamy sauce. It's a small change that can have big payoffs in terms of flavor, and you may find yourself using turkey leg meat in other dishes too. If you're not quite ready for such a dramatic switch, simply using turkey breast instead of your usual chicken will still upgrade your pot pie, or you could try a mix of white and dark meat as a gradual move toward a delicious, umami-rich pastry delight.
Turkey soup
We all know the benefits of sipping on a bowl of piping hot chicken soup, especially when feeling under the weather. A bowl of turkey soup, however, is just as satisfying, and can have even more health benefits if you are trying to recover from illness.
Turkey is packed with nutrients, including magnesium and phosphorus, and is also rich in selenium. Its high protein content makes it a great option for healing, and will help keep you full for longer, reducing the chances of overeating later in the day. A turkey and vegetable soup can be a great all-around option that combines healthy veggies with a high-quality protein source, making it a light but filling meal. Jason Phillips admits that he enjoys using turkey in soup rather than chicken, and this extends to hearty soups and stews as well. "I often substitute turkey in soups and stews," he says. "It has a gamier flavor, which gives (them) a different profile and adds depth. "
Even though chicken soup got the top spot in terms of fame, adding a healthy turkey soup to your repertoire will give a variety of flavors and a different nutritional boost. Leaving the soup to simmer will allow the deep flavors from the turkey to infuse into the dish, creating a robust, satisfying bowl that feels like a supercharged version of your regular chicken soup.
Turkey enchiladas
Enchiladas are a wonderful weeknight meal, combining bold, spicy flavors, oozy cheese, and a much-needed tang from the tomato sauce. As meat enchiladas go, chicken is a favorite, but replacing it with turkey will give a slight variation on the classic dish, and allow you to enjoy the unique texture and distinctive flavor the turkey brings.
The great thing about turkey compared to chicken is that its robust flavor can stand up to stronger ingredients without being overwhelmed. The usual seasonings for enchiladas include cumin, chili powder, and paprika, and turkey can absolutely handle these flavors well.
Jason Phillips enjoys the alternative notes that turkey brings to the dish, commenting: "A fun alternative is turkey enchiladas. It plays well with the tomato sauce and adds a subtle difference in flavor to the Mexican dish." You can use ground turkey or shredded, depending on what you have available, and both will create a flavorsome, protein-rich dish that will likely make it onto your weeknight meal rotation. As the dish bakes in the oven, take the opportunity to make some delicious accompaniments to match your turkey feast. Homemade guacamole and a fresh tomato salsa are ideal to balance the rich meat, and a dollop of cilantro-infused sour cream on top will finish the dish off nicely.
Turkey stock
Every keen home cook knows that making your own stock is a crucial skill to learn if you want to elevate your cooking, and chicken stock is often the go-to option. Essential for soups, stocks can also be used for sauces, stews, and risottos, and a homemade version will always surpass store-bought. Jason Phillips recommends that when making homemade stock, turkey is a superior option to the usual chicken. "Turkey is richer in flavor than chicken and more robust, especially the dark meat," he explains. "Turkey also makes a better stock because of its richer and gamier flavor."
The next time you cook a whole turkey, whether for Thanksgiving or just a Sunday roast dinner, use the carcass and bones to create a delicious, collagen-rich broth that you can use multiple times throughout the week. Simmer it in water with aromatic ingredients such as carrots, onions, and plenty of seasoning, and let it work its magic for several hours. The final stock will have a beautiful golden yellow color, and can be frozen if you can't use it all at once, meaning you can enjoy the wonders of homemade turkey stock throughout the year.
Paired with sour or bland ingredients
Turkey is an incredibly adaptable ingredient and can pair with a huge variety of flavors. One of its star moments, of course, is during the holiday season, where it shares the table with many bold, and some not-so-bold, ingredients. "American dishes pair nicely with turkey, which makes sense since it is the star of Thanksgiving," says Jason Phillips. "Turkey's flavor profile makes it one of the most versatile. It's great with sour (think cranberry sauce), creamy and bland like mashed potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts."
Unlike chicken, which is fairly bland itself, particularly the breast meat, turkey can carry other ingredients that have more subtle flavors, but can also step back and let the more intense ones through. This means that when planning your meals for the week, turkey can step and take on various supper dishes. Looking to up your veggies? Go for some turkey-stuffed bell peppers. Fancy a creamy, comforting meal? Turkey Stroganoff has got you covered. This flexibility is what makes turkey such an economical option, as you can buy a large pack and use it in so many dishes throughout the week or month.
Turkey Caesar salad
Caesar salad is an absolute classic in the salad world, and for good reason. Its crispy leaves, creamy dressing, and super umami Parmesan flakes make it a fresh option with just the right amount of indulgence. Chicken Caesar salad is by far the most popular version, but turkey works perfectly too, and gives a variation on the usual flavors.
The flavors in a Caesar salad are pretty bold, with the anchovies and garlic in the dressing and the pungent cheese, but turkey can handle them just as beautifully as chicken, if not even better. You can fry turkey steak quickly in a hot pan, before placing it on top of the leaves and sprinkling the croutons on top; or use leftover turkey from a roast, which will absorb the silky dressing and revive the meat. The whole thing works in wrap form too, making a super tasty lunch option that will eclipse your usual ham sandwich.
Turkey tacos
Tacos are the ultimate weeknight meal that can be satisfying and healthy as well as quick to make. Chicken is the most obvious poultry as the main ingredient, but there is no need to follow the crowd when turkey can do a brilliant job in the same role.
Turkey has a richer flavor compared to chicken, and this can work well with the spices involved in tacos. Taco seasoning usually contains robust flavors such as chili, cumin, onion, garlic, and paprika, and the tender turkey will soak them up. Turkey is also a bit leaner than chicken — though they are both low in fat — which means you can balance this up by adding more luxurious toppings. Avocado, cheese, and sour cream are all classics, and fresh tomatoes will add a brilliant burst of flavor to cut through the richness.
Turkey tacos can be made with either ground meat, leftover turkey, or fresh turkey steak, which can be fried quickly in a hot pan. Jason Phillips mentions that the texture of turkey and chicken is not the same, since turkey is leaner than its more popular poultry cousin. However, he also points out that "the flavor is often considered 'meatier'," which makes it an ideal option for a dish like tacos. Once you've switched your usual chicken for turkey, you will see how easy it is to liven up your usual meals with an easy protein substitute.
Turkey protein bowl
Protein bowls are a brilliant and versatile way to introduce healthy, easy-prep meals into your routine without feeling like you're missing out. While vegan bowls can be colorful and bursting with flavor, for meat eaters, adding a few slices of turkey will take the meal to new levels of satisfaction. Chicken is often the protein of choice, but turkey brings a wonderful, rich flavor that complements the greens, grains, and veggies that make up the majority of the bowl.
You can use ground turkey if you wish, but leftover roast turkey will also make a great addition to your healthy protein bowl. If you're cooking your turkey especially for this dish, be sure to add plenty of herbs and spices to make sure the meat really sings. If it is already cooked, whip up a quick acidic dressing to pour over, which the turkey will absorb, making every mouthful balanced and delicious.
Protein bowls are so versatile that you can switch up the ingredients every time, and turkey is guaranteed to go well in each case. Jason Phillips points out that one of the major benefits of turkey is its ability to adapt to the ingredients around it. "Turkey seems to be content playing second fiddle to (the) dish it's in," he explains. "Its unique flavor allows it to meld with any dish in a complementary way, making it a natural alternative to its blander cousin, the chicken." Avocados, beans, pickled veggies — the list of ingredients you can add to your protein bowl is endless, meaning you can have a totally different meal every time, with turkey coming along happily for the ride.
Turkey curry
If you love to make chicken curry but have never tried substituting turkey for chicken, it is about time you did. Thanks to the upgraded bird, your curry will have the same familiar feel as your usual spicy feast but with a bit more depth and "meatiness."
As we know, turkey is more than capable of handling bold flavors, so whether you like to throw cumin, chili, turmeric, or cinnamon into your curry sauce, the meat will be able to stand up to a bit of spice. With turkey being a lean meat, you can pair it up with pretty much whatever sauce you wish. From a creamy korma to an intense madras, the turkey will happily soak it up, and each mouthful will be tender and flavorsome.
As with many dishes on our list, a turkey curry is a great choice when it comes to meal planning. Make a big batch of it whenever you have a spare hour or so, then freeze it in batches to ensure you have a nourishing meal at hand whenever you need it. Not only is this curry just as good as its chicken counterpart, but you will likely find you enjoy the deep turkey flavor even more, and it may end up on your meal plan more often than you were expecting.
Roast turkey
When someone mentions roasting a turkey, the temptation is to automatically think of Thanksgiving or other holiday events, but this needn't be the case. If you regularly roast other meats, including chicken, then there is no reason that roast turkey shouldn't be on your meal rotations regularly.
Jason Phillips suggests that roasting is one of the best ways to cook turkey, as it helps give it the best possible texture. "Turkey is easier to dry out than chicken so I recommend roasting or deep frying for the best results," he explains. "Roasting utilizes higher temperatures so turkey cooks faster and locks in the juices."
If your family likes to fight over the crispy skin, he also has a top tip to get it beautifully golden. "I highly recommend basting the turkey throughout the cooking process to ensure even browning and a juicy finish," he says. Roasting a turkey doesn't always need to mean a feast where everyone eats their body weight in food. You can happily serve roast turkey with a salad or some steamed veg, and as it is a large bird, a Sunday roast can easily be used for many days afterward. Turkey sandwiches for lunch, turkey pasta as a speedy weeknight meal, and probably someone in the family eating it straight from the fridge.