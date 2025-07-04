Why Restaurant Lunch Specials Are Usually Cheaper Than Dinner
Those who avidly eat out at restaurants have likely noticed that lunch specials tend to be different from dinner specials in more ways than one. But for those paying the bill, one of the most notable differences is the lower cost of lunch specials. But what makes lunch specials more affordable than dinner? As it turns out, restaurants put a lot of thought into what they offer at lunch and why. Let's explore some of the reasons why lunch specials are often less expensive, while busting a myth behind them, too.
One of the primary reasons restaurants charge less for lunch specials is because of the portion size. Because Americans typically eat their largest meal of the day at dinner, lunch is usually a smaller serving. Restaurants also tend to offer a limited selection of menu items to help manage costs. This allows them to maximize labor by including specials that are quick and easy for the kitchen to turn out— and for the customer to eat and go. Apart from getting the food to the table faster, a limited menu helps move customers through the restaurant more quickly because they have fewer decisions to make.
Specials also help the restaurant manage waste
Lunch specials are also cheaper because they help restaurants manage their inventory, and more importantly, the food that could go to waste. Sometimes, when lunch specials are offered, it is simply to help use up any food that might be left over from the previous week's delivery. You might even see smaller portions of the previous night's dishes or specials on the menu for less. This similar tactic is meant to move any remaining leftovers the restaurant might have on hand. In the best case of using up waning inventory, the lunch specials could merely be a means for using up any ingredients from the week's delivery order that have a shorter shelf life. Think about Anthony Bourdain's classic advice against ordering fish on Monday, even though he did later backtrack on the advice.
While eating lunch out is more of a convenience that is driven by the cost rather than the dining experience, there are deals to be had for good reason, too. Many restaurants run lunch-only specials and offers earlier in the week to encourage people to come in and eat outside of the busiest times. So, the next time you eat out during the lunch rush, opting for a special just might be the move. Even if it is to avoid food waste, in the hands of the kitchen, those ingredients should still shine.