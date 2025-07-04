Why Restaurant Lunch Specials Are Usually Cheaper Than Dinner

Lunch specials are also cheaper because they help restaurants manage their inventory, and more importantly, the food that could go to waste. Sometimes, when lunch specials are offered, it is simply to help use up any food that might be left over from the previous week's delivery. You might even see smaller portions of the previous night's dishes or specials on the menu for less. This similar tactic is meant to move any remaining leftovers the restaurant might have on hand. In the best case of using up waning inventory, the lunch specials could merely be a means for using up any ingredients from the week's delivery order that have a shorter shelf life. Think about Anthony Bourdain's classic advice against ordering fish on Monday, even though he did later backtrack on the advice.

While eating lunch out is more of a convenience that is driven by the cost rather than the dining experience, there are deals to be had for good reason, too. Many restaurants run lunch-only specials and offers earlier in the week to encourage people to come in and eat outside of the busiest times. So, the next time you eat out during the lunch rush, opting for a special just might be the move. Even if it is to avoid food waste, in the hands of the kitchen, those ingredients should still shine.