Yes, You Can Actually Make Jam In The Microwave. Here's How
When you think of making homemade jam, a vision of long hours cooking over the stovetop, filling jars, and canning them to create an airtight seal might come to mind. What many home cooks and bakers likely don't know is that you can make fruit jam in the microwave. With just three ingredients, it's entirely possible to craft your own jam in a matter of minutes, all the while controlling the amount of sugar you use. Because microwave jam doesn't include preservatives, it only keeps for about a month to a month and a half. But when you taste the delicious spread, chances are it won't last long.
To make microwave jam, start by slicing or dicing the fruit of your choice into small pieces. Classics like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, Concord grapes, and even cherries would work well for this homemade jam. Remember: The smaller the fruit pieces are, the faster they will achieve the next step. After pouring the amount of sugar you'd like to use and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice over the fruit, it needs to sit long enough for the fruit to macerate. Next, place the mixture into the microwave for 10 minutes, stopping to stir it halfway through. Mash any large pieces of fruit as you'd like, and watch the juice reduce. When the jam is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, it's ready to pour into storage containers where it will continue to thicken as it cools.
Keep these tips in mind for the best results
While the process of making microwave jam is actually quite easy and fast, there are a few tips you should keep in mind to ensure the best results. One of the best rules for making homemade jam is to keep the recipe simple. Don't add too many additional fruits or sweeteners. Instead, stick to the three straightforward ingredients. Another key tip for success is to use a large microwave-safe bowl, such as an 8-cup measuring cup. This will ensure the jam has enough room to cook because it will bubble, boil, and grow in size as it heats in the microwave. Finally, don't overcook the jam. Watch for the point at which it easily covers the spoon. It should still have a syrupy texture to an extent, but expect it to firm up as it sets and cools. You don't want the jam to become gummy.
Making jam at home allows you to control just how much sugar goes into it, but it also allows you to choose the texture of the jam. If you prefer chunky jam, you can leave larger pieces of fruit throughout the mixture as it cooks. Those who like a smoother jam can use a fork or even the spoon used to stir the jam between cooking intervals to mash the pieces of fruit into a finer consistency. So, try this simple technique and hone your favorite jam recipe, right at home.