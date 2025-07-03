Yes, You Can Actually Make Jam In The Microwave. Here's How

When you think of making homemade jam, a vision of long hours cooking over the stovetop, filling jars, and canning them to create an airtight seal might come to mind. What many home cooks and bakers likely don't know is that you can make fruit jam in the microwave. With just three ingredients, it's entirely possible to craft your own jam in a matter of minutes, all the while controlling the amount of sugar you use. Because microwave jam doesn't include preservatives, it only keeps for about a month to a month and a half. But when you taste the delicious spread, chances are it won't last long.

To make microwave jam, start by slicing or dicing the fruit of your choice into small pieces. Classics like strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, Concord grapes, and even cherries would work well for this homemade jam. Remember: The smaller the fruit pieces are, the faster they will achieve the next step. After pouring the amount of sugar you'd like to use and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice over the fruit, it needs to sit long enough for the fruit to macerate. Next, place the mixture into the microwave for 10 minutes, stopping to stir it halfway through. Mash any large pieces of fruit as you'd like, and watch the juice reduce. When the jam is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, it's ready to pour into storage containers where it will continue to thicken as it cools.