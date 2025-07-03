Bobby Flay's Pantry Organization Game Is Next Level. Here's Why

There seems to be no one better than celebrity chefs to emulate at home in our own kitchens. Whether it's cooking like Ina Garten or buying her favorite cookbooks, or using Bobby Flay's best tips from TikTok, there are so many ways that home cooks can strive to achieve the same results at home. In a recent Instagram post, Flay partnered with Misfits Market to give a tour of his pantry. While showcasing some of his favorite ingredients and how he puts them to use, Flay also included a few key tips that any home cook can put into practice.

One of the best tricks to steal from Bobby Flay's pantry is his method of organizing pantry staples into cuisines rather than similar ingredients. About half of his pantry is arranged into Italian, Asian, and Southwestern or Mexican flavors. Whether it's various pastas, sauces, chili peppers, or other food items, having them grouped together or near each other allows you to quickly grab what you need for speedy meal prep. Flay also uses reusable, transparent canisters and containers that he has labeled and refilled. This allows him to easily see what is running low, so that he never runs out.