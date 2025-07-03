How Long A Freshly Chopped Onion Will Last In The Fridge

Having chopped onions on hand can be very helpful for preparing any number of dishes. No matter which of the most popular types of onions you choose to chop, they add plenty of aromatic flavor — whether using them in a cooked specialty, or tossing a handful of raw chopped onions into a salad.

However, if you don't use chopped onions quickly enough, you'll need to know how long they stay good in the fridge, and what you can do to prolong their lifespan. Let's consider the best storage techniques, and how long they will keep onions fresh.

For freshly cut onions, it's important to eliminate as much air contact as possible. Tightly seal up the unused portion of a cut onion with plastic wrap, with the cut side down, before placing it in a resealable bag. You can also store chopped onion pieces in a resealable plastic bag — just press all of the air out before closing the bag and placing it in the crisper drawer. The crisper drawer's humidity control will help preserve the onions for longer.

By properly storing cut onions in the fridge this way, you can expect them to remain in good condition for about a week, or even up to 10 days. If you won't use the chopped onions within a week or so, consider pickling the leftovers. There are many creative uses for pickled onions, and they tend to last longer in the fridge than raw onions. Also, you can freeze chopped onions — but it must be done right.