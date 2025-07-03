Don't Throw Out Your Ham Bone: Freeze It And Save It For Later Use

Next time you bake a ham, do yourself a favor and hang onto the bone. Ham bones are flavor bombs that can impart salty and smoky complexity into a plethora of dishes. But, unless you're going straight from roasting the meat to putting bones into a stock, you need to know how to properly store ham bones for a later date.

Regardless of how long you intend on keeping it, the first step for saving a ham bone is to seal it in a plastic bag. If you're planning on using it within the next two to three days, then it will keep just fine in the fridge. But, the ham bone will be good for about three months when stored in the freezer, should you want to save it for even longer. If you have a vacuum sealer, this would be the time to use it. No vacuum sealer? No problem. You can keep freezer burn away from bagged foods using the straw hack. Before sealing your ham bone in a storage bag, leave some room to insert a straw. Suck out all of the air in the bag until the bone is tightly sealed, and you're good to go.