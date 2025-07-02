This Is The Only Type Of Salad Green You'll Want To Get Soggy

Ever heard of the layered Mason jar salad trend? Dressing is added to the bottom of the jar to prevent delicate leaves like baby spinach or butterhead lettuce from absorbing vinaigrette and turning soggy as they sit. In fact, almost every salad recipe featuring fresh greens makes a point to mention that the dressing should only be incorporated at the last moment to keep the leaves from turning limp and lifeless. However, there's one salad green that is the exception to this rule, and that's kale. This renegade leafy green actually benefits from getting (a little!) soggy.

Unlike iceberg lettuce or endive, which turn into a wilted mess and lose their bite when exposed to moisture, kale is a tougher contender. Even once its sturdy stems have been removed, it can stand up to a higher ratio of dressing and doesn't lose its firm structure so quickly. In fact, moisture can actually work to soften its naturally fibrous texture, making kale more pleasurable to eat. This is why many agree that you should always massage kale salad as the fat and acid in the dressing can encourage the leaves to tenderize and make them easier to chew. Alternatively, a method that requires less effort is to thoroughly coat your kale in vinaigrette. Then, leave it to sit in the bowl for 10 minutes or so before serving, which allows moisture to penetrate into the leaves and soften them.