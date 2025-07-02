Don't Throw Out Leftover Tomato Skins. Make A Seasoning That Packs Serious Punch

For all the different ways we use tomatoes in the kitchen, all our adoration of their juicy, tangy brightness, we are remarkably quick to discard their skin. It goes straight from the cutting board into the trash can without a lingering thought, and down the drain goes all the unexplored potential. Simply dried and ground, it can surprise you with power of tomato powder — a bold, complex seasoning capable of making the blandest meals interesting.

You'll be glad to know that making tomato powder from scratch is a relatively straightforward process. It starts with drying the skin, which you can either microwave on high for three minutes, followed by 30-second intervals, or bake at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for up to three hours. A food dehydrator should take around 8 to 12 hours when operating at 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

After the skin pieces have cooled down to room temperature and become paper-thin and brittle, grind them with a few teaspoons of salt and sugar until you get the powder. Alternatively, you can coarsely crumble them to create tomato flakes. Do this using a spice mill, a coffee grinder, or even a mortar and a pestle. Once done, keep it in airtight containers and away from direct sunlight to use for up to two years.