Now That The Beloved Starbucks Brownie Is Back, Here's How To Make It Even More Special
Starbucks often changes its menu offerings, and fans were disappointed when, in May 2025, the chain discontinued its Double Chocolate Brownie. This came as part of a coordinated effort to simplify Starbucks' menu; the chain told consumers on its website to expect "a roughly 30% reduction of menu items by the end of fiscal year 2025 in the U.S., to make way for innovation." According to the brand, this was meant to improve consistency, cut down lines, and fit its "core identity as a coffee company."
However, perhaps due to negative reception from fans of the brownie, Starbucks rolled back this decision less than two months later, when the brownie made its triumphant return. Since then, customers have posted photos of their Starbucks brownies on sites like Reddit and TikTok.
To celebrate the return of the menu item, there's a simple way to make it even better: Order it warmed and add a mocha drizzle and whipped cream. These two simple additions take the brownie from a simple dessert to a decadent treat similar to one you might get at a sit-down restaurant. However, note that you will have to order it in-store, as there's no way to make these additions on the chain's website or app. If you prefer mobile ordering, you could always make the mocha and add it, along with the whipped cream, at home.
Reactions to the comeback of Starbucks' brownie
While many fans were excited about the return of Starbucks' brownie, the quick turnaround between its discontinuation and subsequent return raised eyebrows from some online customers. There was even speculation on Reddit that the move was an intentional way for the chain to change the recipe of the brownie without receiving major backlash. User u/trevrichards said on an r/starbucks thread, "They're gonna bring the brownie back and it's going to be a worse, cheaper version for a higher price." Other users agreed and expressed hope that it would taste the same.
In another Reddit thread, someone claiming to be a Starbucks barista said, "They changed the recipe, for sure. My crew split one last night and we all agreed it tasted like it had less sugar. Not as enjoyable anymore." Another user agreed it was less sugary but said it tasted fine, and a third user claimed it tasted the same to them. In the end, even if the recipe was changed, it all comes down to personal taste; some may not like a less sugary brownie, some may find it even more delicious, and some may not notice any difference at all. If you're curious, you can always try one yourself, as the brownie should be available at most locations as of the time of this writing.