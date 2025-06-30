Now That The Beloved Starbucks Brownie Is Back, Here's How To Make It Even More Special

Starbucks often changes its menu offerings, and fans were disappointed when, in May 2025, the chain discontinued its Double Chocolate Brownie. This came as part of a coordinated effort to simplify Starbucks' menu; the chain told consumers on its website to expect "a roughly 30% reduction of menu items by the end of fiscal year 2025 in the U.S., to make way for innovation." According to the brand, this was meant to improve consistency, cut down lines, and fit its "core identity as a coffee company."

However, perhaps due to negative reception from fans of the brownie, Starbucks rolled back this decision less than two months later, when the brownie made its triumphant return. Since then, customers have posted photos of their Starbucks brownies on sites like Reddit and TikTok.

To celebrate the return of the menu item, there's a simple way to make it even better: Order it warmed and add a mocha drizzle and whipped cream. These two simple additions take the brownie from a simple dessert to a decadent treat similar to one you might get at a sit-down restaurant. However, note that you will have to order it in-store, as there's no way to make these additions on the chain's website or app. If you prefer mobile ordering, you could always make the mocha and add it, along with the whipped cream, at home.