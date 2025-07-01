The Best Store-Bought Margarita Mix That Belongs In Your Home Bar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ever created a margarita with a bottled margarita mix, you know that dreaded artificial taste: Like a lime popsicle melting into a sticky mess. Unfortunately, it's a common thing, since many store-bought margarita mixers are either overly sweet or packed with preservatives that leave a chemical aftertaste. But we knew there must be a better way. In pursuit of margarita perfection using time-saving blends, we tested some with good potential, ending up with an impressive ranked list of seven store-bought margarita mixes.
Using criteria such as ingredients and the all-important flavor factor, a balance of complexity and simplicity, our tester sampled each mixer alone at room temperature, then cold with Espolon Blanco tequila. In side-by-side comparisons, one bubbled to the top: Dick's Classic Margarita Mixer. It's an artisanal-style mixer made in Northern California, from a company with a long backstory but a recent official launch in 2024. Dick's is known for small-batch production and natural ingredients, including the ones in the margarita mix. It bypasses artificial additives in deference to genuine citrus juice and organic agave nectar, which shows in the fresh taste, compared to others available in supermarkets or liquor stores.
In our ranking, the shining, standout features became apparent fairly quickly: A bold, somewhat bitter flavor imparted by lime juice and balanced by agave, plus extra flavor from orange juice. But the real thing that kicked it over the line to top-spot status is cucumber, which our ranking expert calls a cooling vegetal note that's "unexpected but nonetheless delicious."
What's in that bottle of Dick's Margarita Mix
So what exactly makes this mixer stand out from the crowd? It's not just about what goes into the bottle, but also what's left out. The blend of fresh lime, lemon, and orange juices is sourced from the West Coast, where Dick's is headquartered, allowing for fresh-plucked flavors. Instead of high-fructose corn syrup or even cane sugar, the sweetness instead comes from the 100% organic agave nectar, known for a mellow natural taste. Then there's that cucumber, which comes from real juiced cucumbers, not from "cucumber flavoring," thereby imparting a crisp herbal finish that's unique to this brand.
What is doesn't have is equally important: You and your guests aren't sipping on preservatives, added sugars, and artificial coloring — just pure, vibrant citrus juice mixed into your favorite tequila. The company notes that the margarita mix also works well in mocktails, as well as in Tom Collins and sweet-and-sour cocktails.
This margarita mix comes in a 32-ounce jar or 25.3-ounce bottles, not the giant jugs of bargain brands. It's relatively easy to find online, including this listing on Amazon for $11.99 per jar. It's also available directly from the Dick's Mixes website, with free shipping when ordering two bottles or more.