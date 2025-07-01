The Best Store-Bought Margarita Mix That Belongs In Your Home Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever created a margarita with a bottled margarita mix, you know that dreaded artificial taste: Like a lime popsicle melting into a sticky mess. Unfortunately, it's a common thing, since many store-bought margarita mixers are either overly sweet or packed with preservatives that leave a chemical aftertaste. But we knew there must be a better way. In pursuit of margarita perfection using time-saving blends, we tested some with good potential, ending up with an impressive ranked list of seven store-bought margarita mixes.

Using criteria such as ingredients and the all-important flavor factor, a balance of complexity and simplicity, our tester sampled each mixer alone at room temperature, then cold with Espolon Blanco tequila. In side-by-side comparisons, one bubbled to the top: Dick's Classic Margarita Mixer. It's an artisanal-style mixer made in Northern California, from a company with a long backstory but a recent official launch in 2024. Dick's is known for small-batch production and natural ingredients, including the ones in the margarita mix. It bypasses artificial additives in deference to genuine citrus juice and organic agave nectar, which shows in the fresh taste, compared to others available in supermarkets or liquor stores.

In our ranking, the shining, standout features became apparent fairly quickly: A bold, somewhat bitter flavor imparted by lime juice and balanced by agave, plus extra flavor from orange juice. But the real thing that kicked it over the line to top-spot status is cucumber, which our ranking expert calls a cooling vegetal note that's "unexpected but nonetheless delicious."