Why You Can Expect To Start Paying More For Some Of Your Staple Spices

You may have been more focused on the rising cost of staple items like chicken, flour, and eggs in recent years, but another kitchen essential, spices, is also likely to see a big jump in price soon. The culprit? It's what everybody who focuses on rising prices has been talking about for months: President Trump's tariffs.

Many consumers and businesses have been suffering from tariff whiplash, with the President imposing or guaranteeing bigger tariffs on imports, only to reverse course days later. But amid all this, many people may have forgotten that a baseline tariff rate of 10% has stayed in place for several months and will seemingly be staying in place if the White House keeps to its word. There has already been concern about the rising cost of meat, or the tariffs affecting the cost of imported kitchen appliances, but one of the most common kitchen goods that comes from outside of the country is spices.

This was put into stark relief recently on an earnings call for the big name spice company McCormick, with the company stating that tariffs on spice imports could cost it up to $90 million per year. In response, the company is already planning to raise prices on some of its products by the end of the year. According to Marcos Gabriel, the CFO of McCormick, the company is trying to mitigate the effect of tariffs by shifting its sourcing for certain products, but many spices cannot be produced in the United States.