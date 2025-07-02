16 International Pepsi Flavors We Need In The US
Created in 1893, when it was first named "Brad's Drink", Pepsi has proudly held its place as a key player in the soda realm for well over a century, its appeal spanning multiple generations. This drink is undeniably refreshing, boasting an invigorating fizz and moreish sweetness, and many prefer its distinct flavor profile over that of Coke. Pepsi also comes in an impressive variety of flavors. Whilst the original Pepsi is the drink of choice for many, there are a few other options to explore. Here in the U.S., we can choose from variants like Wild Cherry, Zero Sugar, and Caffeine Free. But, look further afield, and you'll find an array of intriguing flavors.
Across Asia and Europe, there are some wonderfully unique Pepsi flavors on offer, from fruity mix-ups to those spiked with coffee, chocolate, or unique international ingredients. But sadly, these unusual takes on the classic drink are yet to make it to the U.S. Nevertheless, there's something fun about discovering how Pepsi differs around the world. So, let's take a look at some of the tempting flavors you can get your hands on internationally that we'd argue deserve a place on our grocery store shelves, too.
Zero Peach
In March 2025, Pepsi Zero Peach was released in Japan as a limited edition flavor to celebrate a six-month-long Expo in the country. It is, however, only available in one specific area of Japan, the Kansai region, making it even trickier to get your hands on. This Pepsi variant's fruity flavor is achieved with the addition of white peach extract, giving it a wonderfully sweet, concentrated peach taste while still delivering that refreshing cola fizz we know and love. The bottle for this flavor also features some eye-catching abstract artwork, created by the Japanese artist Atsuhito Fujiki.
A Zero Sugar Peach Pepsi flavor was also released in Canada in 2024, but again only as a short-running, limited edition product. According to a Reddit user who had the opportunity to sample the product at the time, the drink tasted like dipping peach rings into Pepsi, while another boldly referred to the flavor as a 10/10.
Strawberries 'n' Cream
New to the U.K. for 2025, Strawberries 'N' Cream Pepsi is one of two zero-sugar flavors that were recently released exclusively in one of the country's biggest supermarket chains, Tesco, before later becoming available nationwide. The second new flavor is Cream Soda, one that's already available to purchase in the U.S.
It would seem that opinions are somewhat divided when it comes to the taste of this drink. In a Reddit thread discussing the product, one user described it as tasting like cough medicine, with another simply stating, "Tastes awful, can't even drink it." However, others loved the taste, claiming it reminded them of the strawberry-flavored candies they enjoyed in their childhoods. So, perhaps it's best suited to those with a sweet tooth!
This most definitely isn't Pepsi's first berry-themed product. In fact, Pepsi Strawberry was released here in the States back in 1991, though it clearly wasn't a hit, as this flavor only lasted on the shelves for two months. So, only time will tell whether this revamped version will be a success.
Electric
Pepsi Electric is another U.K.-exclusive product released in 2024, with a striking bright blue look that certainly makes it a standout against Pepsi's usual offerings. This drink is described as "boasting a zesty, citrus taste" and also features notes of raspberry, which don't quite match up to its unique blue hue. Again, this is a sugar-free soda, made with artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose.
So, how does it taste? Well, once again, the verdict is a little divided. Alongside a handful of glowing, five-star reviews on the Tesco website, there are also some comments from disappointed customers, who describe the taste as closer to dish soap or toilet cleaner than that of a pleasant citrusy sip. A reviewer from Sporked also agreed that the zesty flavor was far too intense, with a lemon peel-like bitterness.
In the U.S., a similar drink was available for a limited period back in 2002, and again in 2021 — Pepsi Blue. However, this was marketed as a berry-flavored cola, with a sweeter and far less zesty taste.
Mango
Pepsi Max Mango is one of the U.K.'s fruity flavor offerings, and it's widely available in supermarkets across the country. "Max" refers to the drink's sugar-free nature, with this branding often used in place of "Zero Sugar" outside of America. The flavor is marketed as having the "Great Pepsi Max taste with exotic mango twist." And, its distinct, tropical taste has proven popular.
Most reviews for Pepsi Max mango are positive, with the general consensus being that the mango element tastes natural, smooth, and not too overwhelming. One Reddit user likened it to a fizzy mango iced tea, which really makes us want to give this one a try. But sadly, you won't find this tropical treat in the U.S.. You may be familiar with Pepsi's full-sugar version of Pepsi Mango, which entered the market as a permanent flavor in 2021. However, this was discontinued in January 2025. So, it looks like we're booking flights to the U.K.!
Lime
Another feature in the U.K.'s sugar-free drinks lineup, Pepsi Max Lime is a refreshing, zesty flavor that serves as the perfect summertime sip. It's well-loved by Brits, with Tesco shoppers frequently giving this flavor a five-star rating, and describing the lime element as an excellent balancer for the drink's sweet profile. After all, citrus has long been a popular feature in fizzy drinks, and there are countless lemon-lime sodas available on the U.S. market. It therefore seems surprising that a lime-flavored Pepsi isn't currently on offer here. You could find Pepsi Lime on the shelves in America between 2005 and 2007, and briefly again in 2019, but today, it's no long produced.
PepsiCo, the corporation that owns the Pepsi brand, does, however, produce another zesty drink, which is available in the States. In 2023, they released Starry — the lemon-lime-flavored replacement for Sierra Mist. This supposedly boasts an aromatic, fruit-forward citrus taste, so it might be worth a try if you're craving a hit of lime.
Black Cherry Chocolate Gummy
Okay, there's a lot going on here. But, we're definitely intrigued about this medley of flavors. Pepsi Black Cherry Chocolate Gummy is a soda you'll find only on the Japanese market, though you may be able to import it to the U.S. from a specialty online retailer. According to those who've sampled this wacky beverage, the first thing you'll notice is the drink's candy-like aroma. Then, upon sipping, the most prominent flavor here is the cherry, and the drink is pleasantly frothy. But, the chocolate element seemingly gets a little lost. Unsurprisingly, this drink tastes much sweeter than many other Pepsi flavors, so that factor in itself is enough to divide opinion.
In a review on beveragechampion's Instagram account, the verdict on this Pepsi flavor was less than glowing. They describe the drink as a jumbled mish-mash of flavors, reminiscent of the random assortment of candy you might receive after a night of trick-or-treating. They even go as far as to claim that the drink is "absolutely not worth paying a premium for if you live outside of Japan." We're still curious to give this a try, though!
Nama
A Japanese exclusive with an ultra-refreshing taste, Pepsi Nama looks much like the original Pepsi flavor at first glance. But, this drink has its own unique set of production methods that make the resulting drink a real standout. The word "nama" means "raw" in Japanese, and it's a stripped-back, natural taste that Pepsi is aiming for here. Pepsi Nama contains a different spice blend from standard Pepsi, and, these flavorful additions don't undergo any kind of heat processing during production. This is key in achieving that distinct, fresh finish.
When Japanese news outlet Sora News 24 put Pepsi Nama to the test, they were incredibly impressed with its flavor. They found that while the drink's aroma was pretty indistinguishable from that of standard Pepsi, the taste was noticeably elevated. Taste tester Ahiru Neko's explained, "Pepsi Nama has a more elegant sweetness to it. It's like, 'I'd like to inform you that I am sweet.' It feels like a cola that was raised to have good manners ... Given a choice between the two, I'd pick Pepsi Nama over regular Pepsi, hands-down." It sounds like Pepsi has really hit the spot with this one, producing a drink that's perhaps better suited to those who find traditional sodas too cloying.
Sweet Osmanthus
Head to China, and you'll find Pepsi Sweet Osmanthus. Osmanthus flowers are not something we often see used in Western culture, but this delicately sweet ingredient, which is native to Asia, is a favorite in Chinese cuisine. The small blossoms of the osmanthus plant are unmistakably fragrant, with notes of peach and apricot, and in China, the flowers are viewed as symbols of love and optimism. So, it's easy to see why this Pepsi flavor appeals to the Chinese market.
The subtle, floral taste of osmanthus-infused Pepsi makes it gloriously refreshing, and the drink has a more elegant feel than your standard fruit-flavored versions. According to a user on Reddit, it has a pleasant, iced tea-like taste. But, Pepsi Sweet Osmanthus allegedly isn't quite as carbonated as other flavors, so it might disappoint if you prefer a good level of fizz. It seems that you can, in fact, get hold of this flavor from a handful of online retailers, such as Exotic World, so sampling this delightfully floral sip might just an option!
Yakisoba Senyo Cola
Don't worry, Pepsi hasn't gone quite as far as to release a Yakisoba-flavored drink. What it has created, however, is the stir-fried noodle dish's best friend. Yakisoba Senyo Cola hit the shelves in Japan in 2023, and it was designed with the sole intention of being paired with yakisoba. Unexpectedly, the drink's main flavor note is mint, with the idea of giving it a palate-cleansing effect. This makes it perfect for sipping between mouthfuls of hearty, spicy noodles. This Senyo Cola also shares similarities with the Japanese Nama Pepsi, likely being less sweet than the Pepsi drinks you're familiar with.
A review by Japan Today confirms that this flavor does in fact pair beautifully with a steaming bowlful of yakisoba. Its refreshing profile does an excellent job of cutting through the richness of the dish, though the taste of mint is allegedly a lot more mild than you'd expect.
This isn't the only Japanese Pepsi flavor crafted with a specific dish in mind, either. A year before Yakisoba Senyo Cola's release, Pepsi Zero Karaage Senyo Cola was the new kid on the block. Made for enjoying with the popular Japanese fried chicken dish, karaage, this drink is clear in color, with a light, refreshing taste that balances the greasiness of the dish beautifully.
White Peach Oolong
Found in China only, Pepsi White Peach Oolong is a soda with an undeniably sophisticated feel, from the elegant floral design on its packaging to its fragrant, fruity taste. Oolong is a type of Chinese tea, which undergoes a specific oxidation process that sets it apart from other green and black teas. Being packed with antioxidants, this tea is thought to have an array of health benefits, with evidence suggesting that regular consumption could even have anti-cancer effects.
While perhaps not quite as healthy a choice as a steaming mugful of tea, Pepsi White Peach Oolong does in fact contain actual oolong tea extract, as well as peach juice. So, the flavors are coming from natural sources here. Described as smooth and refreshing, the drink has a distinct but delicate taste, with the sweetness of the peach balancing the subtle bitter edge of the tea beautifully. This is another flavor that we've spotted in a few online stores, so it's definitely worth a try if you can get hold of it.
Sakura
Sakura, aka cherry blossom trees, are an iconic part of Japanese culture, with the famous blooms drawing millions of tourists to the country each spring. So, it only seems fair that Japan's Pepsi flavor lineup would feature a nod to this stunning spectacle. Pepsi Sakura is a pleasingly pink concoction that was released back in 2016. Its flavor is cherry-forward, but there are also some complementary floral notes in there, giving it added depth and complexity. Its sweetness isn't too overpowering, and the soda's level of fizz is a little more mellow than many other Pepsi flavors. Allegedly, this drink is still available in Japan today, though it's considered a rare find and not widely available in mainstream supermarkets.
If you're looking for something similar to Pepsi Sakura, Pepsi Wild Cherry might be worth a try. Though sadly lacking that eye-catching pink hue, the Wild Cherry version is widely available in the States, and boasts a deliciously fruity taste.
Latte
Pepsi and coffee sounds like a combination we can get on board with, and that's exactly what's going on in this latte-flavored Pepsi. Released in Thailand in 2005, Pepsi Latte was only around for a limited period of time, as were a range of other coffee-based Pepsi flavors, including Cappuccino, Cafe, and Tarik, though these were never available in the U.S. While these varieties are no longer in production, at the time of this writing, one eBay seller was selling a single Pepsi Latte can listed for over $200.
If the coffee-cola combo has you intrigued, thankfully, there are some other ways you can experience this unique mashup. Try whipping up a refreshing homemade mocha cola, which requires just three simple ingredients. First, you'll pour a shot of espresso into an ice-filled glass, followed by ⅓ cup of chilled chocolate milk. Next, top the glass up with ⅔ cup of Pepsi, and give everything a good stir. The result is a drink with the perfect balance of sweetness, richness, and fizziness.
Gold
Launched to celebrate the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Pepsi Gold was a limited-edition release in both Japan and Lebanon. And, it wasn't just a striking golden can that this version offered. The drink itself also boasted a rich amber hue and was enhanced with a hint of ginger flavor. Pepsi Gold came onto the market alongside Pepsi Red, another ginger-infused drink with an even bolder, spicier taste.
Unfortunately, it's pretty tricky to get your hands on this Pepsi flavor nowadays. In fact, it seems to have become something of a collector's item, with a can currently listed for a rather eye-watering price on eBay. Thankfully, there's no shortage of ginger-based sodas available in the U.S. If you're a fan of that signature warming taste, perhaps reach for a can of ginger ale instead.
Green
Also created for the Thai market, Pepsi Green first debuted back in 2009, and there seems to be some confusion around whether it's still in production. Despite this, the drink is deemed an incredibly rare find, and it's also unclear exactly what its flavor is meant to be. As the name would suggest, the liquid itself is a vibrant shade of green. The packaging doesn't offer many clues about what it might contain, either. But, one Flickr user who managed to get hold of a bottle of Pepsi Green claimed the drink tasted "reminiscent of a minty floral mouthwash, with not a hint of Pepsi at all." They also stated that the drink was far too sweet for their liking. Perhaps this one is something of an acquired taste?
Take a closer look at Pepsi Green's can or bottle label, and you'll notice the unique wildlife-themed design. This relates to the fact that the drink was developed to raise awareness around environmental issues, after a 2009 survey revealed that 93% of young people in Thailand were concerned about the state of our planet.
Pomelo Bamboo
Pomelo and bamboo are two ingredients you don't see every day here in the States, but in China, this is a winning flavor combo. Pomelo is a large citrus fruit that's similar to a grapeftuit but with a slightly sweeter taste. And, paired with bamboo, which allegedly has a subtly sweet and earthy taste, the result is a deliciously mellow, refreshing Pepsi variant. Despite being exclusive to China, Pepsi Pomelo Bamboo is also available for sale on a number of websites that ship to the U.S., so if you're intrigued, sampling this citrusy delight is entirely possible.
Those who've tried this Pepsi flavor describe the citrus element as subtle but pleasant, and claim that the taste is noticeably sweeter than original Pepsi. On Reddit, one person highlighted the fact that Pepsi Pomelo Bamboo contains around 12 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, whilst the regular Pepsi they were used to only contained 7 grams.
Japan Special
Whilst Pepsi Japan Special doesn't feature any specific standout flavor notes, there is something unique about it. What makes this drink special is the addition of a dietary fiber called dextrin, which has been shown to slow fat absorption in the body. Pepsi Japan Special was therefore developed to appeal to the health-conscious, with the idea of removing some of the guilt around cracking open a can of soda. Like all fizzy drinks, it is probably still best enjoyed in moderation.
Taste-wise, this Japanese variant is less sweet than regular Pepsi, with reviewers describing the flavor as similar to that of a diet cola, but without the artificial feel. The fiber element of the drink is not at all noticeable either, with the cola maintaining its usual consistency and fizz. A lemon and mint-flavored version of the Special drink were also previously released in Japan, though it's unconfirmed whether this is still available to purchase in the country.