16 International Pepsi Flavors We Need In The US

Created in 1893, when it was first named "Brad's Drink", Pepsi has proudly held its place as a key player in the soda realm for well over a century, its appeal spanning multiple generations. This drink is undeniably refreshing, boasting an invigorating fizz and moreish sweetness, and many prefer its distinct flavor profile over that of Coke. Pepsi also comes in an impressive variety of flavors. Whilst the original Pepsi is the drink of choice for many, there are a few other options to explore. Here in the U.S., we can choose from variants like Wild Cherry, Zero Sugar, and Caffeine Free. But, look further afield, and you'll find an array of intriguing flavors.

Across Asia and Europe, there are some wonderfully unique Pepsi flavors on offer, from fruity mix-ups to those spiked with coffee, chocolate, or unique international ingredients. But sadly, these unusual takes on the classic drink are yet to make it to the U.S. Nevertheless, there's something fun about discovering how Pepsi differs around the world. So, let's take a look at some of the tempting flavors you can get your hands on internationally that we'd argue deserve a place on our grocery store shelves, too.