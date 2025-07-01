What's The Difference Between Hot Dogs And Sausages?

When grilling season comes around, hot dogs and sausages are popular choices at backyard barbecues across the country. If you've ever stopped to wonder what the difference is between a hot dog and a sausage, you're not alone. The answer isn't as simple as you might think. That's especially true since hot dogs are very frequently categorized as just a kind of sausage. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council refers to frankfurters as sausages, and so does the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The question is a bit like asking what's the difference between a dachshund and a dog. Every hot dog is a sausage, but not every sausage is a hot dog.

The name sausage may bring to mind artisanal links in a specialty shop, a Polish sausage loaded with sauerkraut and mustard, or spicy chorizo added to a dish to bring some flair. On the other hand, the name hot dog often conjures images of a ballgame or a street cart where you can get a quick, cheap bite to eat.

Hot dogs also get a bad rap thanks to their reputation for being made with low-quality ingredients and additives. That reputation isn't always deserved. As with most foods, there are both low- and high-quality versions on the market. To really understand what makes a hot dog distinct from other kinds of sausage, we need to go back to the beginning and find out what a sausage really is.