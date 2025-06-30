You Can Visit A Giant PEZ Collection At This Eclectic Baltimore Diner

Baltimore is all about the Orioles and Old Bay seasoning, but they also have a soft spot for a childhood favorite: PEZ. Part restaurant and part museum, Papermoon Diner has been a favorite in the city's Charles Village for decades. It's close to the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the diner is a work of art itself. The walls, each painted a different vivid color, are lined with over 1,500 PEZ dispensers that will keep you captivated all afternoon long. PEZ, which was actually developed as a smoking deterrent in 1927, got sweeter as the years went by and became the cutest way to eat candies. The precious candy holders are protected by glass and surrounded by dozens of other rare, nostalgic, collectibles.

Ever since 1994, owner Un Kim has been filling her West Baltimore diner with anything interesting she can get her hands on. She appeals to Baltimore's love of crab cakes with gooey crab melts and crab Benedict, but it's all about the decor. David Briskie, her pal and designer, helped bring her creative vision to life. The best part about Kim's diner is that it's constantly changing. Every time you pop in for a bacon milkshake (yes, bacon) and vanilla custard French toast, you'll spot something new on display. Whether that's a decrepit mannequin welcoming you or a rare Thor PEZ dispenser watching you eat your pancakes, you'll never be lonely at Papermoon Diner.