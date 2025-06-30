The Country That Eats The Most Bread Isn't Italy Or France

While we Americans usually picture Parisians slicing into baguettes or Italians swirling homemade ciabatta in olive oil, there's an unsung hero of bread consumption. Turkey isn't just into bread; the country lives and breathes the stuff. According to Guinness World Records, the average Turkish citizen consumes 440 pounds of the baked staple annually, more than three times their weight in culinary grains. As a result, the organization declared that Turks eat the most bread worldwide.

The country's staggering appetite for bread was built on centuries of agricultural self-sufficiency. According to Turkish trade outlet Ekmeğin Sesi, 23 million tons of bread are produced each year, and an impressive 70% of the loaves are still crafted in small, traditional bakeries rather than industrial facilities. Thanks to local government subsidies that have kept the cost of flour low, the region has ample access to grains. Statista data shows that Turkey also imports around 30,000 tons of bread each year.

While Turkey stands firmly as the largest bread consumer, the country is closely followed by Serbia and Montenegro, as reported by Guinness World Records. These nations are rooted in the rich, crop-friendly soil of Europe's breadbasket and are known for their warm springs and long growing seasons, which make them a sweet spot for wheat production.