The Backstory Behind Pineberries Is Mostly Myth. Here's What You Should Know

Pineberries often raise questions, whether it's wondering what they are while standing in the produce section of the grocery store or pondering about their origin after trying one for the first time. And because the fruit has a storied background ever since it rolled out as a new strawberry, there's one myth of its backstory that continues to be spread. Many people falsely believe that pineberries are a cross of pineapples and strawberries. Despite the convenient name similarity, pineberries do not have any relation to pineapples. In fact, they are a variety of strawberry. So, what is the story behind them?

Another common myth about pineberries relates to their provenance. Many believe and share that they were rediscovered in Chile when, in fact, they were found in France. But instead of being saved from the brink of extinction, the fruit was simply carefully cultivated so that it could be grown in far greater quantities for commercial use. The unique white strawberries made their mainstream debut in 2010 and reached the U.S. by 2012. Today, pineberries are only in season for just over a month in late spring to early summer each year. Though this isn't a long period for farming, it's enough that the berries can be sold in limited quantities at many grocery stores.