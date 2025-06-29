11 Tips For Cooking Juicy Sous Vide Chicken Thighs

If you're new to sous vide, or just a beginner, you might be nervous to play around too much with your proteins before placing them in the water. Or perhaps you think that the simpler you dress your chicken, the better — so the meat can be center stage. In truth, sous vide isn't magic, and it's not going to make your food taste great on its own. In fact, one of the biggest mistakes people make with sous vide is thinking they don't need to marinate the chicken or meat they're cooking. Sous vide is simply another way of applying heat, and you can still follow other basic principles of cooking while doing it. Marinating your chicken allows flavors to seep into the meat and make every part of it as tasty and juicy as possible.

Another tip is to give your chicken some time to sit in the marinade. The longer you leave it, the more opportunity it has to absorb all the delicious flavors. In my experience, it should be marinated for at least 30 minutes, but ideally, you want to give it a couple of hours. You also don't need an intricate or complicated marinade. You can make your own simple recipe by mixing some oil with whatever spices and seasonings you like. You can also use a store-bought sauce or marinade that you love. There are no rules for what goes into it, so feel free to personalize it to your liking.