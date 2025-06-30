9 Best Vegan Store-Bought Soups

Soup is delightfully cozy, but you don't have to eat it solely in the colder months. After all, there are plenty of hot dishes (pizza, pasta, roasted root vegetables), and those are not relegated to cold-season meals. I, for one, love soup. I eat it and make it year-round, so I thought it'd be fun to tackle trying out various vegan soups from the grocery store. I used to be vegan and have an understanding of what folks who don't eat animal products are looking for and what's often lacking in ready-made foods.

I tried 14 different soups in total, but only the following ones made the list purely because of their flavor. These are tasty to eat alone, but you could always add ingredients to level up a vegan soup — think textured vegetable protein, pre-cooked chopped veggies, or nutritional yeast to give it a boost in flavor, texture, or nutrients. To learn more about my methodology, scroll to the end of the article. Get your spoon ready as we dig into the world of vegan soups.